Your first salary is for your father, not pastor, says Kanayo

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 10 - 2024 , 12:36

Veteran Nollywood star Kanayo O. Kanayo, who recently celebrated his son Clinton Mbaise’s entry into the filmmaking world, opted to respect African customs. He accepted his initial earnings from his on-set work and bestowed his fatherly blessings on him.

Recall that the actor earlier announced Clinton to members of Simpliciter Associates Productions, his production company, on a movie set, announcing he would work as an assistant production manager and personal assistant to him.

In the video shared on Kanayo’s Instagram account on Thursday, he requested his son’s first salary as a Nollywood production manager assistant and also advised people to seek blessings from their fathers with their first salary rather than from their pastors.

However, he added that the amount of money a parent may recover from their child varies depending on the individual. Kanayo also emphasised that only a father can bless his child.

He said, “I want to observe a culture from our ancestors which has led to the progress of many people you see today,”Father blessing.’

“Clinton my son just concluded a few production management with us and he has earned his first salary, his first salary is N50,000 for a movie.

“Clinton from your pocket in the N50,000 give me N500.

“The first salary of a young man, he goes to his father to say Nnayi my salary is N50,000, the father may decide to take the entire money, he may also decide to take any amount and his father will now bless him.

“The idea of his father asking him to know the salary is, so his father would teach him financial management.

“All you going to pastors to give your salary, you are wasting your time, is not part of our culture.”