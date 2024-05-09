Padmore Abekah drops Sweet Sweet Mother to commemorate Mother’s Day

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 09 - 2024 , 16:06

Sunday, May 12 is Mother’s Day and to celebrate mothers all over the world, gospel singer Padmore Abekah has released Sweet Sweet Mother (Ena Pa).

The song is an expression of gratitude and admiration for the tireless efforts and sacrifices of mothers and women.

Padmore says his inspiration for the song goes back to his upbringing, where he witnessed firsthand the unwavering dedication of his mother.

He appreciates the moments of hardship and sacrifices of his mother more as a father now, seeing his wife go through lots of emotions with her pregnancy.

Witnessing her struggle stirred a sense of admiration and respect within him, triggering a desire to honour not only his wife and mother but all women who courageously go through the challenges of motherhood.

“I witnessed my mother going through a lot, taking care of me and my younger siblings. But it wasn't until I witnessed my wife giving birth and experiencing her pain that I truly understood the depth of a mother's love and the pain they go through.

“Sweet Sweet Mother’ (Ena Pa) is a thank-you song for the unconditional love that defines maternal spirit,” he said.

The artiste who is from Wasa Ankonsia in Wasa Amenfi East of the Western region told Graphic Showbiz he has been singing professionally for two years.

He says he looks up to the late KODA, Sonnie Badu, Joe Mettle, Kirk Franklin and Big Daddy Weave and uses music as a platform to promote the message of peace, love, patience, gratitude, forgiveness among others.