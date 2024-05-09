‘Burial challenge’, Nigerian man spends 23 hours alive in coffin(VIDEO)

A Nigerian man, Young C, has spent 23 hours buried alive in a coffin as part of a daring challenge.

Providing updates on his Instagram and Tiktok oages earlier today, he assured his followers of his well-being, even though there’s shortage of water.

He said, “Guys, I am still alive, I am still fine, I am okay. A lot of you might think something has happened, but nothing has happened, I am fine.

“My problem is just that I have run out of water, I might be forced to drink this (my urine). Guys, I am fine.

In a report by Nigeria’s Vanguard, it mentioned that Young C began the challenge yesterday, aiming to be buried alive for 24 hours. He had earlier shared a video to debunk any suspicions of a hoax and announced plans to livestream his experience from the coffin at night.

He shared a video from inside the coffin, demonstrating that his camera and light were still operational, and expressed his unwavering determination to successfully complete the challenge.

This challenge is reminiscent of a similar feat by American YouTuber Mr Beast, who buried himself alive for 50 hours two years ago to raise awareness about deforestation.

Mr Beast recently attempted to break his record by spending 7 consecutive days buried in a coffin, successfully completing the challenge despite its physical and mental toll.

He cautioned viewers against attempting such stunts due to their potential dangers.

