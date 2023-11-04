Central Region shows Ken Agyapong love: Wins 19 of 23 constituencies

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Francisca Eshun Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 20:12

It was a show of "home love" from the Central Regional delegates for candidate Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, giving him a resounding victory in today's election.

Mr Ken Agyapong polled 10,828 votes of the 17,072 total valid votes cast in the region as against 6,159 votes polled by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He won 19 out of the 23 constituencies in the region affirming his influence in the region.

Kennedy Agyapong who is the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central acknowledges the Central Region as his home base and was certain he was going to win the election hands-down in the region.

In his Showdown walk in Cape Coast, Ken Agyapong intimated that his influence on the party in the region could not be underestimated.

Truly, he won massively in the Central region, winning 19 of the 23 constituencies, corroborating his earlier assertion that he had the strong support of his home base and his influence was immense.

Home constituency

In his home constituency, Assin Central, Mr Agaypong polled 491 leaving Dr Bawumia with 16 votes.

In the Assin South, Ken Agyapong again won massively with 478 votes leaving Dr Bawumia with 158 votes while in the Assin North constituency, Ken Agyapong won again with 461 votes while the vice president had 51 votes.

Asikuma Odoben Brakwa

In the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa constituency, Ken Agyapong had 549 votes and left Dr Bawumia with 210 votes.

In the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese consituency, Mr Agyapong again polled 538 as against Dr Bawumia's 242 votes.

He also won in Cape Coast North, polling 318 as against 268 for Dr Bawumia.

Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam

The massive wins were also replicated in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency with Ken Agyapong polling 624 votes and Dr Bawumia polling 224 votes.

In the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem constituency, Mr Agaypong polled 529 votes while Dr Bawumia polled 404 votes.

In the Gomoa West constituency, he won with 602 votes while the vice president had 239 votes with the Gomoa East constituency giving Ken Agyapong 661 and Dr Bawumia 285.

Mfantseman

Though it was a close contest in the Mfantseman constituency, Mr Agyapong polled still managed to poll a win with 551 while the vice president had 540 votes.

He also won Agona East with 406 and Agona West with 671 with Dr Bawumia taking 252 votes.

The win in Twifo Atti Mokwa was massive with Mr Agaypong garnering 470 votes leaving Dr Bawumia with 155 votes and again winning Awutu Senya West with 554 with 397 votes for the Vice president.

Awutu Senya East also honoured Ken Agyapong, giving him 724 and giving Dr Bawumia 629 votes.

The margin in the Gomoa Central was also huge with Mr Agaypong bagging 438, with Dr Bawumia polling 149 votes.

The Effutu constituency also gave the win to Agyapong giving 455 leaving 246 votes for the vice president while in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency Ken Agyapong had 624 votes with Dr Bawumia polling 224 votes.

In Cape Coast North Ken Agaypong flexed his muscles polling 318 with the vice president having 268 votes.

Again in the Ekumfi constituency, Ken Agyapong won by 315 votes with Dr Bawumia polling 178 votes.

Dr Bawumia's wins

Dr Bawumia won in Cape Coast South, Upper Denkyira West and East, Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira,

In the Upper Denkyira West constituency, Dr Bawumia polled 342 while Ken Agyapong polled 183 votes.

In the Upper Denkyira East constituency, Dr Bawumia polled 403 while Ken Agyapong had 361 votes.

Also in Twifo Hemang Lower Dekyira constituency, the vice president won the election with 237 votes while Ken Agyapong had 181 votes.