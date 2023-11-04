Bawumia wins NPP presidential primary with 61.43% of total valid votes cast

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 18:44

Bawumia wins NPP presidential primary with 61.43% of total valid votes cast.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been elected to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Election 2024 as flagbearer.

It had been predicted Bawumia was going to win with a larger margin but as promised, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong gave him a “showdown”.

Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central came second with 37.41%.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came third with 0.76% while Francis Addai Nimoh was last with 0.41%.

more to follow…