NPP Presidential Elections: Kennedy Agyapong wins Ledzokuku Constituency

Beatrice Laryea Politics

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary in the Ledzokuku Constituency at Teshie.

Mr Agyapong polled 866 out of the 1,589 total votes cast. He garnered 478 votes from Camp 2 JHS (A) and 388 votes from Camp 2 JHS (B).

His closest contender, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia polled 706 votes while Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh garnered 12 and 2 votes respectively.

Total Delegates  – 1,750

Total Votes Cast  – 1,589

Kennedy Ohene Agyepong – 866 

Mahamudu Bawumia – 706

Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 12

Francis Addai-Nimoh - 2

Rejected Votes –  5

Pink sheet from Polling Station A

