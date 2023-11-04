Robert Osabu rooting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Robert Osabu rooting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

We are sure of winning Ledzokuku - Bawumia's agent

Beatrice Laryea Politics

An agent for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Ledzokuku Constituency, Robert Osabu is confident the Vice President will emerge victorious in Teshie in the New Patriotic Party 2024 presidential elections.

Osabu, who was been diligent in performing his duties as a polling station agent, said his confidence stemmed from the magnitude of work done by Dr Bawumia's campaign team in the constituency.

"Definitely the Vice President will win because we have done a lot of work here and I am happy with the turnout. I have hope that we will win," he said.

He commended the Electoral Commission officials and the Police Service for supervising a smooth process.

"The process has been fair so far and I think the EC officials and the police deserve commendation for managing the crowd so well," he said.

Four candidates - Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, are contesting the flagbearer slot of the party.

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |