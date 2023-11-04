We are sure of winning Ledzokuku - Bawumia's agent

Beatrice Laryea Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 16:28

An agent for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Ledzokuku Constituency, Robert Osabu is confident the Vice President will emerge victorious in Teshie in the New Patriotic Party 2024 presidential elections.

Osabu, who was been diligent in performing his duties as a polling station agent, said his confidence stemmed from the magnitude of work done by Dr Bawumia's campaign team in the constituency.

"Definitely the Vice President will win because we have done a lot of work here and I am happy with the turnout. I have hope that we will win," he said.

He commended the Electoral Commission officials and the Police Service for supervising a smooth process.

"The process has been fair so far and I think the EC officials and the police deserve commendation for managing the crowd so well," he said.

Four candidates - Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, are contesting the flagbearer slot of the party.