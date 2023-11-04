Kennedy Agyapong will see his smoothness level by close of polls - Ursula Owusu

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will beat Kennedy Ohene Agyapong with not less than 80 per cent of the votes in her constituency.

Delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the various constituencies in the country have started voting to elect a flagbearer for the party in the 2024 elections.

A total of 203,439 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in all the 276 constituencies across the country.

The MP, who is also the Minister of Communications says Kennedy Agyapong will see his smoothness level by close of polls, explaining that the delegates are fully behind the candidature of the Vice President Bawumia to lead the party in the 2024 Presidential election against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a media interview at her constituency today, [Saturday, November 4, 2023], Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said "I know what the king makers in this constituency have told me," she supported her claims, adding "Bawumia will secure nothing less than 80 per cent of the votes."

For her, at the end of the day, "everybody will their smoothness level in this constituency."