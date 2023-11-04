NPP election: Voting commences at Awutu Senya Constituency

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya Constituency have started voting to elect a flagbearer for the party in the 2024 elections.

A total of 1,492 delegates are expected to vote in the Awutu Senya Constituency.

The delegates who have been put into two queues (A &B) began gathering as early as 5 a.m to begin the process.

Present at the event is the sitting Member of Parliament for the Constituency and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Our Correspondent, Emmanuel Bonney, reports that the process has so far been smooth.

Some 420 police personnel have been deployed to provide security in the Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya West and Gomoa East constituencies.