NPP presidential race: Kennedy Agyapong sure of victory

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 10:49

A Presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, says he is confident of winning today's presidential primary of the party.

Speaking to the media after voting at the Pentecost Centre at Assin Fosu, Mr Agyapong said he possess the qualities that Ghanaians want in a leader.

He said when elected to lead the party, he will beat John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

He, however, said he will wholeheartedly accept defeat in today's election if he is defeated on fair grounds.

He has, therefore, appealed to the party's delegates to votes massively for him in the presidential primary.

Delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the various constituencies in the country have started voting to elect a flagbearer for the party in the 2024 elections.

A total of 203,439 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in all the 276 constituencies across the country.