NPP Presidential Election: Massive turnout at Ledzokuku Constituency (PHOTOS)

Beatrice Laryea Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 11:24

Hundreds of delegates at the Ledzokuku Constituency at Teshie joined long queues as early as 7 a.m to exercise their franchise in the ongoing presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP is today [November4, 2023] electing a presidential candidate to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Four candidates, namely Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, are contesting the flagbearer slot of the party.

The Ledzokuku Constituency, which has a total of 1,750 delegates, has two polling stations – Camp 2 JHS (A) and Camp 2 JHS (B).

The voting process, which started at 7: 40 am had several delegates already line-up and waiting anxiously to cast their votes.

As at 9:30 am, a total of 190 delegates had voted with the majority of voters complaining about the process being slow while they waited on the scorching sun.

District Officer for the Electoral Commission in the Ledzokuku Constituency, Kwarteng Gyamfi told the Graphic Online that despite the long queues, the process had been smooth.

He said commended the police in helping to control the crowd while they attended to them.

“So far so good because we have not encountered any challenge and I hope it will continue this way. The Police are doing a great job, so we anticipate a good ending,” Gyamfi said.

For his part, District Commander at Ledzokuku, Superintendent Ransford Nsiah said despite the large crowd, the process had been incident-free.

“We haven’t recorded any challenge. No challenge so far and we wish it will continue to be smooth till we close. We have 44 police officers on duty here so everything is fine,” he said.