I accept the results in good faith; it was free and transparent - Kennedy Agyapong

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 21:27

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the presidential aspirants of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), who gave Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a "showdown" has congratulated the party's elections committee for organising a free and fair presidential primary.

He has, therefore, conceded defeat and congratulated Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who emerged winner in the contest, pledging his support for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“This is the only thing I’ve been preaching, and I must admit this election is fair and my grassroots have spoken; therefore, I accept the results in good faith," Mr Agyapong said moments after the results was announced.

He pledged his support to the flagbearer-elect to help defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and “break the eight.”

“So, party members we should put everything behind us and let’s unite this party..., I believe we can break the eight and that’s what I’ve been preaching,” he added.

“In 2024, we will come together and give NDC a showdown,” the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, stressed.

He commended all his team members, particularly his wife, for their support during his campaign.

The “showdown” man polled 71,936 votes representing 37.38 per cent while the winner, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, obtained 118,210 votes representing 61.43 per cent of all 192, 446 valid votes cast.

The remaining candidates, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Asante Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 1,459 and 781 votes, representing 0.76 per cent and 0.41 per cent respectively.