Security chiefs tour Sandema operating base

Daily Graphic May - 11 - 2024 , 09:00

Top Ghanaian security officials converged on the newly constructed forward operating base (FOB) in Sandema last Thursday in a pivotal moment in the nation’s efforts to bolster its operational readiness.

The gathering featured the National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani; the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Oppong Peprah, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau, Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, and other senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Situated in the Builsa North District in the Upper East Region, the newly established FOB is of critical importance in Ghana's security strategy.

The necessity for its establishment stems from the complex security landscape prevailing along Ghana's northern borders.

Neighbouring Burkina Faso's struggle with terrorism has underscored the urgency for Ghana to bolster its defences, and to augment its capability for swift response.

The strategic positioning of Sandema emerged as an optimal location for the Ghana Armed Forces to effectively execute operations aimed at safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity and shielding its populace from external threats.

Serving as a secured forward operational-level military position, the Sandema FOB will play a pivotal role in facilitating coordinated military actions along the border region.

From border patrols to counter-terrorism operations, the base will serve as a hub for operational activities aimed at maintaining peace and security.

Moreover, the Upper East Region itself contends with enduring chieftaincy conflicts that frequently escalate into communal clashes.

In the light of this, the establishment of the new FOB in the region emerges as a deterrent against potential unrest, acting as a stabilising force to curb the escalation of local conflicts.

Amenities

The FOB, designed to accommodate over 200 military officers along with several civilian employees, offers a comprehensive array of amenities.

Notable features include an administration block to streamline command and control operations, a recreational centre to provide essential downtime for troops, and officer accommodations to ensure comfort and proximity to operational duties.

Additionally, the facility is equipped with a fleet of vehicles, including water bowsers, ambulances, command rovers, armoured Toyota Land Cruisers and motorcycles.

Moreover, a GMC Sierra Mobile Workshop is available to support maintenance operations, ensuring operational efficiency and readiness at all times.

Troops' dedication

During the visit, Mr Asomani acknowledged the troops' dedication to national security, and pledged steadfast support to the Ghana Armed Forces.

He gave in assurance that every effort would be made to improve the comfort and functionality of the FOB for the troops.

In response, the Chief of Defence Staff expressed gratitude to the National Security Coordinator for the substantial contributions from the Ministry of National Security, and reaffirmed the commitment of Ghana’s Armed Forces to safeguard the state.

The visit by Ghana's security chiefs underscores the government's unwavering commitment to safeguard the safety and security of its citizens.

Indeed, they outlined plans to replicate similar facilities in other strategic areas, emphasising the government's proactive approach to addressing emerging security challenges.

Through investments in critical infrastructure like the Sandema FOB and a focus on operational readiness, Ghana sends a resolute message that it stands prepared to confront any threats to its sovereignty, ensuring the protection of its people and the preservation of peace and stability within its borders.