Prez Akufo-Addo explains why he renamed the Kumasi Airport to Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 10 - 2024 , 18:07

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo explained his reasoning behind renaming the Kumasi Airport to Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport during its commissioning ceremony today (Friday, May 10, 2024).

He stated that the airport's new name honors Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I for his significant contributions to shaping the destiny and future of the Ashanti people.

"The decision I made to rename Kumasi Airport after the 14th Asantehene was not a difficult one to make," President Akufo-Addo said.

"One of Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I’s most notable achievements was his efforts to modernise and centralise the administration of the Asante kingdom, introduce reforms to the traditional governing structures, establishing a more centralised system of authority and strengthening the power of the Asantehene and his council of chiefs," he said.

The President continued, highlighting how Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I streamlined governance and enhanced the kingdom's ability to respond to external threats and internal challenges. His leadership also led to periods of territorial expansion, bringing more communities under Ashanti rule and influence.

“Overall, Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I’s leadership during tumultuous period in Ashanti history helped to reinforce the foundations of the resilience and endurance of the kingdom. It also marked a period of Ashanti resistance led by him and the celebrated Ejisu Hemaa, Yaa Asantewaa to fight colonial annexation of Ashanti,” the President stressed.

He further stressed that renaming the airport signifies his government's deep respect for Ghana's traditional institutions.

President Akufo-Addo also referenced the famous Sagrenti War between the Ashanti and the British, which resulted in Prempeh I's exile.

He noted that the current airport premises were once Prempeh I's final residence in Kumasi. In light of this historical significance, the President instructed the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to ensure the preservation of the premises as a historic site.

"Prempeh I is revered as a symbol of Ashanti pride, independence and sovereignty and today through this ceremony, we are paying tribute to his legacy," he said.

Below are some photos of the airport;