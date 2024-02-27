SONA 2024: Prez Akufo-Addo to rename Kumasi and Tamale international airports

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Feb - 27 - 2024 , 15:37

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the renaming of the Kumasi and Tamale International Airports.

According to the President, the Kumasi International Airport, which will be completed in May 2024, will be renamed Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport, while the Tamale Airport will be called the Yakubu Tali International Airport.

He announced the delivery of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo stated, “I have one more scheduled date with the House when I would be here to give an accounting of my time in office. By that time, my successor would have been elected, and we would be getting ready for the swearing-in ceremony. The elections will be held peacefully, and the candidate with the credibility to take us to a higher level will win. Let me wish all of us well in the elections on 7th December.

“Before then, there are a number of important tasks lying ahead of us, one of which will be commissioning the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, and naming the recently commissioned airport in Tamale the Yakubu Tali International Airport.”