Next article: VIDEO: Here is what affects the response time of Ghana’s Fire Service

Minister-designate for Sanitation Lydia Seyram Alhassan commissions Waste Recycling Plant in Ho

Graphic Online May - 10 - 2024 , 17:44

The minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, has commissioned a modern municipal solid waste recycling plant in Akrofu-Ediope in the Volta Region.

Advertisement

The waste plant was constructed and managed by Africa's waste management expert Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs, heads of department of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, selected Municipal and District Assemblies at Akrofu-Ediope, the Minister designate stated that the vision behind creating the Ministry of Sanitation was to transform the waste and sanitation management space and that is exactly what Zoomlion is doing for Ghana.

She invited more interested parties from the private sector and said waste management is best done collectively in collaboration.

The MP who was representing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to inaugurate the waste recycling plant also called Integrated Waste Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) was optimistic that this facility will innure to the benefit of the people of the Volta Region and across Ghana.

She urged handlers of the waste plant to engage with the requisite heads of department at the MMDAs to create more awareness for the efficient and maximum use of the facility.

She said, "Indeed, this is a considerable improvement towards the Clean Ghana Agenda".

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong said the facility will receive waste from eight Municipal and District Assemblies including Ho and Adaklu for processing and recycling.

Ghana's multi-entrepreneur announced that the facility will process 600 tons of waste in a day adding that luckily enough for Ghana, "our waste is 99% recoverable" which his outfit is expert in the field.

This facility according to Dr. Agyepong is the result of President Akufo-Addo's support in cutting the sod for the construction of the 16 IRECOPs across the regions in 2020. He said, this facility is joined to the Medical Waste Plant, which was commissioned earlier and a wastewater treatment plant which will be completed soon.

Dr. Agyepong showed gratitude to the chiefs of Akrofu-Ediope, Members of Parliament, current and past ministers of the sanitation ministry and assured them that his company will do more to transform our waste sector and said the facility will employ over 300 people in the Volta Region into various job categories.

The Volta Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Archibald Letsa showered praises on the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and his staff across the nation for the great job they are doing. He said the people of the Volta Region are excited about the facility because of the job creation and tourism benefits it brings.

"This will greatly help the region contribute its bid towards climate change" he said.

Ms. Alhassan said this facility contributes to the President's efforts to transform the waste management sector of Ghana. She said the President has a vision for Ghana that is the reason why he created the sanitation ministry for the waste sector transformation.

This is the sixth of the 16 plants to be commissioned with three more plants in Upper West, Bono and North East Regions to be innuagurated in the coming days. The other seven plants are at various levels of completion.