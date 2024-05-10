Featured

VIDEO: Here is what affects the response time of Ghana’s Fire Service

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 10 - 2024 , 16:06

Responding to emergencies is not solely determined by speed, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said.

The Deputy Head of Public Relations, DOIII Desmond Ackah in an interview with Graphic Online on Wednesday, May 8, 2023, explained that factors such as traffic conditions, nature of roads, water availability, proximity of fire stations and the efficiency of tools and equipment among others played crucial roles in reaching emergencies.

“Apart from heavy traffic, we also have issues with motorists. Sometimes when you are passing and blaring the siren, they feel you’re not going to any emergency because of the perceived abuse of the various sirens in the system,” he added.

DOIII Ackah also debunked the popular notion that sometimes firefighters respond to fires with empty water tenders.

“Every tender has its own water capacity that it can take and the fire tender does not only carry water. We have other equipment we keep in there so when we respond to a fire depending on the intensity, the water is exhausted within a short time,” he explained

Ackah appealed to Ghanaians for patience during emergencies, assuring them that the GNFS remains committed to providing assistance despite resource limitations.

