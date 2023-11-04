Watch how after giving Bawumia a showdown, Ken Agyapong accepted defeat and pledged support

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 22:23

The 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on all supporters of his contenders to unite and work together to break the eight-year cycle of power in the 2024 general elections.

Bawumia made the call in his inaugural speech after winning the NPP’s presidential primary on Saturday [Nov 4, 2023].

“Let us join together to achieve the ambition of breaking the 8,” Bawumia said, adding, “That ambition requires the participation of all the aspirants including Kennedy Agyapong who wanted to give me a showdown today.”

Dr Bawumia added that he will marshall all party members to ensure that the opposition NDC continues to stay in opposition. He added that his victory indicates that the NPP is truly an inclusive party.

Dr Bawumia defeated Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Dr Bawumia polled 118,210 votes representing 61.47% while his closest contender Ken Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 representing 0.41%.

A total of 192 446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 193, 346 with 900 votes rejected. Turn out was 94.63%.