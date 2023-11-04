NPP presidential primary: Live updates of results
Results from the presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have started trickling in from all the voting centres across the country.
Graphic Online reporters are on the grounds to provide live feed from the voting centres.
Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the presidential primary in the Bolgatanga East Constituency of the Upper East region.
Dr Bawumia polled 242 votes while Kennedy Agyapong secured eight votes.
Mr Francis Addai Nimoh had a single vote with Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto obtaining no vote.
A total of 251 delegates expected to vote all voted in the constituency.
NPP Headquarters Result
Total ballots issued for elections - 500
Expected delegates - 476
Valid votes cast - 393
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia - 254
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 133
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 2
Francis Addai-Nimoh - 4
No spoilt, no rejected Ballots
PUSIGA Result
Bawumia - 294
Ken -164
Akoto - 20
Nimoh -14
Bole Bamboi
Kennedy Agyapong - 170
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 391
Owusu Osei Okoto - 14
Francies Addai Nimoh - 7
Rejected ballots - 5
Karaga Constituency
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 24
Mahamudu Bawumia - 568
Osei Akoto - 13
Addai Nimoh - 2
Rejected = 4
Effiduase/Asokore Constituency - 509 voters
Total votes cast - 483
Proxy - 9
Absent - 26
Kennedy Agyapong-31
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 449
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto -0
Francis Addai Nimoh -1
Rejected - 2
Okaikoi South
Ken Agyepong - 332
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 334
Akoto Afriyie - 0
Francis Addai Nimoh - 2
Salaga North
Kennedy Agyapong - 88
Dr Mahamu Bawumia - 178
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 2
Francis Addai-Nimoh - 3
New Juaben South
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 173
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 803
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 0
Francis Addai-Nimo - 0
Total valid votes cast - 976
Nabdam Constituency
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 14
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 256
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 4
Francis Addai Nimoh- 2
Yendi Constituency
Kennedy Agyapong - 219
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 545
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 7
Francis Addai-Nimoh - 4
Akuapem South results
Kennedy Agyapong - 207
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 331
Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 1
Ing. Francis Addai Nimo - 1
Rejected - 3
Total vote cast: 544
Bongo Constituency
Kennedy Agyapong- 134
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 456
Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 17
Francis Addai Nimoh- 5
Awutu Senya East
Kennedy Agyapong - 724
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 679
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3
Francis Addai Nimo - 0
Rejected - 2
Spoilt - 2
Zebilla Constituency
Kennedy Agyapong- 482
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 173
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 22
Francis Addai Nimoh- 22
Jaman South Constituency
Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong-387
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia-293
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 0
Francis Addai Nimoh- 0
New Juaben North
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 91
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 396
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 0
Francis Adai-Nimoh - 2
Spoilt ballots - 2
Rejected -2
Total votes casted - 491
Amenfi East constituency
Kennedy Agyapong - 419
Dr Bawumia - 620
Francis Addai Nimo - 6
Dr Afriyie Akoto - 6
Rejected -5
Total vote 1056
Total Delegates - 1125
Those who didn't vote:69
SHAMA CONSTITUENCY
Expected Vote: 661
Total Vote Cast: 622
Total Valid Vote: 618
Rejected: 4
KEN: 385
DMB: 233
AKOTO AFRIYIE: 0
ADDAI NIMO: 0
Ahanta west
Ken 543
DMB. 308
Akoto 6
Addai Nimo 5
TOTAL VOTES IN ADENTA 1,520:
ADENTAN CENTRE B
KENNEDY AGYEPONG — 358
MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA — 371
OWUSU AFRIYIE AKOTO — 4
ADDAI NIMOH — 2
ADENTAN CENTRE A STILL COUNTING
SUAME
Breman Primary A and B combined
Kennedy Agyapong- 394
Dr. Bawumia - 511
Afriyie Akoto - 2
Adai Nimo - 4
Rejected - 2
OKAIKOI CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY
PROVISIONAL RESULTS
1. KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 332
2. DR MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 334
3. AKOTO AFRIYIE - 0
4. ADDAE NIMO - 2
REJECTED BALLOTS - 0
EXPECTED VOTERS - 715
TOTAL BALLOTS - 668
EFFIDUASE ASOKORE
Total number of votes cast = 483
Rejected ballot = 2
Hon kennedy Agyapong = 31
Dr Bawumia = 449
Dr Afriyie Akoto = 0
Hon Addae Nimo = 1
Mion Constituency
Kennedy Acheampong -117
Dr Bawumia - 334
Dr Afriyie Akoto - 7
Francis Addai Nimoh - 9
AKUAPEM SOUTH
Kennedy Agyapong - 207
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 331
Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 1
Ing. Francis Addai Nimo - 1
Rejected - 3
Total vote cast: 544
Manhyia South Constituency
Kennedy Agyapong - 77
Dr. Bawumiah - 478
Owusu Afriyie - 2
Francis Addai Nimoh - 1
Total delegates - 559
Rejected votes -1
KWADASO CONSTITUENCY
1. KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 346
2. DR MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 586
3. AKOTO AFRIYIE - 29
4. ADDAE NIMO - 1
REJECTED BALLOTS - 1
TOTAL BALLOTS - 964
Expected delegates - 1012