The four presidential aspirants vying to lead NPP in 2024 general elections

NPP presidential primary: Live updates of results

Zadok Kwame Gyesi

Results from the presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have started trickling in from all the voting centres across the country.

Graphic Online reporters are on the grounds to provide live feed from the voting centres.

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the presidential primary in the Bolgatanga East Constituency of the Upper East region.

Dr Bawumia polled 242 votes while Kennedy Agyapong secured eight votes.

Mr Francis Addai Nimoh had a single vote with Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto obtaining no vote.

A total of 251 delegates expected to vote all voted in the constituency.

NPP Headquarters Result 

Total ballots issued for elections - 500 

Expected delegates - 476

Valid votes cast  - 393 

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia - 254

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 133

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 2

Francis Addai-Nimoh - 4 

No spoilt, no rejected Ballots

PUSIGA Result

Bawumia - 294
Ken -164
Akoto - 20
Nimoh -14

Bole Bamboi 

Kennedy Agyapong - 170 

Dr.  Mahamudu Bawumia - 391 

Owusu Osei Okoto - 14 
 
Francies Addai Nimoh - 7 

Rejected ballots - 5

Karaga Constituency

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 24
Mahamudu Bawumia - 568
Osei Akoto - 13
Addai Nimoh - 2
Rejected = 4

Effiduase/Asokore Constituency - 509 voters

Total votes cast - 483
Proxy - 9
Absent - 26

Kennedy Agyapong-31
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 449
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto -0
Francis Addai Nimoh -1

Rejected - 2

Okaikoi South 

Ken Agyepong - 332
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 334
Akoto Afriyie - 0
Francis Addai Nimoh - 2

Salaga North 

Kennedy Agyapong - 88
Dr Mahamu Bawumia - 178
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 2
Francis Addai-Nimoh - 3

New Juaben South 

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 173 

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 803 

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 0

Francis Addai-Nimo - 0 

Total valid votes cast  - 976

Nabdam Constituency 

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 14

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 256

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 4

Francis Addai Nimoh- 2

Yendi Constituency

Kennedy Agyapong - 219

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 545

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 7

Francis Addai-Nimoh - 4

Akuapem South results 

Kennedy Agyapong - 207

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 331

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 1

Ing. Francis Addai Nimo - 1

Rejected - 3

Total vote cast: 544

Bongo Constituency 

Kennedy Agyapong- 134

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia -  456 

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 17

Francis Addai Nimoh- 5

Awutu Senya East

Kennedy Agyapong - 724

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 679

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3

Francis Addai Nimo - 0

Rejected - 2

Spoilt - 2

Zebilla Constituency 

Kennedy Agyapong- 482

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 173

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 22

Francis Addai Nimoh- 22

Jaman South Constituency

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong-387

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia-293

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh- 0

New Juaben North 

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 91

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 396

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 0

Francis Adai-Nimoh - 2

Spoilt ballots - 2
Rejected -2
Total votes casted  - 491

Amenfi East constituency 

Kennedy Agyapong - 419

Dr Bawumia - 620

Francis Addai Nimo - 6

Dr Afriyie Akoto - 6

Rejected -5

Total vote 1056

Total Delegates - 1125
Those who didn't vote:69

SHAMA CONSTITUENCY

Expected Vote: 661
Total Vote Cast: 622
Total Valid Vote:  618
Rejected: 4

KEN: 385
DMB: 233
AKOTO AFRIYIE: 0
ADDAI NIMO: 0

Ahanta west 

Ken 543

DMB. 308

Akoto  6

Addai Nimo 5

TOTAL VOTES IN ADENTA 1,520: 

ADENTAN CENTRE B

KENNEDY AGYEPONG — 358 
MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA — 371
OWUSU AFRIYIE AKOTO — 4 
ADDAI NIMOH — 2 

ADENTAN CENTRE A STILL COUNTING

SUAME

Breman Primary A and B combined

Kennedy Agyapong- 394

Dr. Bawumia - 511

Afriyie Akoto - 2

Adai Nimo - 4

Rejected - 2

Mion Constituency

Kennedy Acheampong -117
Dr Bawumia - 334
Dr Afriyie Akoto - 7
Francis Addai Nimoh - 9

Manhyia South Constituency 

Kennedy Agyapong - 77
Dr. Bawumiah - 478
Owusu Afriyie - 2
Francis Addai Nimoh - 1

Total delegates - 559 
Rejected votes -1

KWADASO CONSTITUENCY

1. KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 346

2. DR MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 586

3. AKOTO AFRIYIE - 29

4. ADDAE NIMO - 1

REJECTED BALLOTS - 1

TOTAL BALLOTS - 964

Expected delegates - 1012

