NPP presidential primary: Live updates of results

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 04 - 2023 , 14:31

Results from the presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have started trickling in from all the voting centres across the country.

Graphic Online reporters are on the grounds to provide live feed from the voting centres.

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the presidential primary in the Bolgatanga East Constituency of the Upper East region.

Dr Bawumia polled 242 votes while Kennedy Agyapong secured eight votes.

Mr Francis Addai Nimoh had a single vote with Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto obtaining no vote.

A total of 251 delegates expected to vote all voted in the constituency.

NPP Headquarters Result

Total ballots issued for elections - 500

Expected delegates - 476

Valid votes cast - 393

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia - 254

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 133

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 2

Francis Addai-Nimoh - 4

No spoilt, no rejected Ballots

PUSIGA Result

Bawumia - 294

Ken -164

Akoto - 20

Nimoh -14

Bole Bamboi

Kennedy Agyapong - 170

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 391

Owusu Osei Okoto - 14



Francies Addai Nimoh - 7

Rejected ballots - 5

Karaga Constituency

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 24

Mahamudu Bawumia - 568

Osei Akoto - 13

Addai Nimoh - 2

Rejected = 4

Effiduase/Asokore Constituency - 509 voters

Total votes cast - 483

Proxy - 9

Absent - 26

Kennedy Agyapong-31

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 449

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto -0

Francis Addai Nimoh -1

Rejected - 2

Okaikoi South

Ken Agyepong - 332

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 334

Akoto Afriyie - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh - 2

Salaga North

Kennedy Agyapong - 88

Dr Mahamu Bawumia - 178

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 2

Francis Addai-Nimoh - 3

New Juaben South

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 173

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 803

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 0

Francis Addai-Nimo - 0

Total valid votes cast - 976

Nabdam Constituency

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 14

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 256

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 4

Francis Addai Nimoh- 2

Yendi Constituency

Kennedy Agyapong - 219

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 545

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 7

Francis Addai-Nimoh - 4

Akuapem South results

Kennedy Agyapong - 207

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 331

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 1

Ing. Francis Addai Nimo - 1

Rejected - 3

Total vote cast: 544

Bongo Constituency

Kennedy Agyapong- 134

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 456

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 17

Francis Addai Nimoh- 5

Awutu Senya East

Kennedy Agyapong - 724

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 679

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3

Francis Addai Nimo - 0

Rejected - 2

Spoilt - 2

Zebilla Constituency

Kennedy Agyapong- 482

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 173

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 22

Francis Addai Nimoh- 22

Jaman South Constituency

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong-387

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia-293

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh- 0

New Juaben North

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - 91

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 396

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 0

Francis Adai-Nimoh - 2

Spoilt ballots - 2

Rejected -2

Total votes casted - 491

Amenfi East constituency

Kennedy Agyapong - 419

Dr Bawumia - 620

Francis Addai Nimo - 6

Dr Afriyie Akoto - 6

Rejected -5

Total vote 1056

Total Delegates - 1125

Those who didn't vote:69

SHAMA CONSTITUENCY

Expected Vote: 661

Total Vote Cast: 622

Total Valid Vote: 618

Rejected: 4

KEN: 385

DMB: 233

AKOTO AFRIYIE: 0

ADDAI NIMO: 0

Ahanta west

Ken 543

DMB. 308

Akoto 6

Addai Nimo 5

TOTAL VOTES IN ADENTA 1,520:

ADENTAN CENTRE B

KENNEDY AGYEPONG — 358

MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA — 371

OWUSU AFRIYIE AKOTO — 4

ADDAI NIMOH — 2

ADENTAN CENTRE A STILL COUNTING

SUAME

Breman Primary A and B combined

Kennedy Agyapong- 394

Dr. Bawumia - 511

Afriyie Akoto - 2

Adai Nimo - 4

Rejected - 2





OKAIKOI CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

PROVISIONAL RESULTS

1. KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 332

2. DR MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 334

3. AKOTO AFRIYIE - 0

4. ADDAE NIMO - 2



REJECTED BALLOTS - 0

EXPECTED VOTERS - 715

TOTAL BALLOTS - 668

EFFIDUASE ASOKORE

Total number of votes cast = 483

Rejected ballot = 2

Hon kennedy Agyapong = 31

Dr Bawumia = 449

Dr Afriyie Akoto = 0

Hon Addae Nimo = 1

Mion Constituency

Kennedy Acheampong -117

Dr Bawumia - 334

Dr Afriyie Akoto - 7

Francis Addai Nimoh - 9

AKUAPEM SOUTH



Kennedy Agyapong - 207

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 331

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 1

Ing. Francis Addai Nimo - 1

Rejected - 3

Total vote cast: 544

Manhyia South Constituency

Kennedy Agyapong - 77

Dr. Bawumiah - 478

Owusu Afriyie - 2

Francis Addai Nimoh - 1

Total delegates - 559

Rejected votes -1

KWADASO CONSTITUENCY

1. KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 346

2. DR MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 586

3. AKOTO AFRIYIE - 29

4. ADDAE NIMO - 1

REJECTED BALLOTS - 1

TOTAL BALLOTS - 964

Expected delegates - 1012