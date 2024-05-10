Baah-Nuako chairs LOC for CAA Athletics Championships
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II seniors athletics championships, which will take place in Ghana next month.
The inauguration ceremony, held at the ministry in Accra today, appointed the General Manager of Strategy at Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC), Mr Kwame Baah Nuako as the Chairman of the LOC.
He will be supported by the Vice President for administration at Ghana Athletics, Charles Osei Assibey, who will serve as the Vice Chairman together with nine other members to oversee the organisation of the competition.
The competition, which is scheduled for June 3 to 6, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will serve as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
A total of 450 athletes from 15 countries in the sub-region are expected to compete in the championship.
Below is the full list of the LOC members unveiled today.
Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako, GNPC - Chairman
Charles Osei Asibey, Ghana Athletics - Vice Chairman
Andrew Ackah, Advertisers Association of Ghana - Member
Fadi Fatal, IMAX Media, Member
Rhodalene Owusu Ansong - MOYS Rep
Bawa Alhassan, Ghana Police - Member
Edwin Amankwah, Businessman, Member
Phillipina Frimpong, Ghana Athletics CEO - Member
Christine Ashley, National Sports Authority - Member
Augustine Amissare, University of Ghana - Member
Daniel Duut, Ghana Athletics - Member