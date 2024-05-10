Featured

Baah-Nuako chairs LOC for CAA Athletics Championships

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 10 - 2024 , 17:19

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II seniors athletics championships, which will take place in Ghana next month.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the ministry in Accra today, appointed the General Manager of Strategy at Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC), Mr Kwame Baah Nuako as the Chairman of the LOC.

He will be supported by the Vice President for administration at Ghana Athletics, Charles Osei Assibey, who will serve as the Vice Chairman together with nine other members to oversee the organisation of the competition.

The competition, which is scheduled for June 3 to 6, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will serve as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A total of 450 athletes from 15 countries in the sub-region are expected to compete in the championship.

Below is the full list of the LOC members unveiled today.

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako, GNPC - Chairman

Charles Osei Asibey, Ghana Athletics - Vice Chairman

Andrew Ackah, Advertisers Association of Ghana - Member

Fadi Fatal, IMAX Media, Member

Rhodalene Owusu Ansong - MOYS Rep

Bawa Alhassan, Ghana Police - Member

Edwin Amankwah, Businessman, Member

Phillipina Frimpong, Ghana Athletics CEO - Member

Christine Ashley, National Sports Authority - Member

Augustine Amissare, University of Ghana - Member

Daniel Duut, Ghana Athletics - Member