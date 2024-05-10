Kwame Baah Nuako (4th from left) and other members of the LOC after the inauguration
Kwame Baah Nuako (4th from left) and other members of the LOC after the inauguration
Featured

Baah-Nuako chairs LOC for CAA Athletics Championships

Beatrice Laryea Sports News

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II seniors athletics championships, which will take place in Ghana next month.

Advertisement

The inauguration ceremony, held at the ministry in Accra today, appointed the General Manager of Strategy at Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC), Mr Kwame Baah Nuako as the Chairman of the LOC.

He will be supported by the Vice President for administration at Ghana Athletics, Charles Osei Assibey,  who will serve as the Vice Chairman together with nine other members to oversee the organisation of the competition.

The competition, which is scheduled for June 3 to 6, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will serve as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

A total of 450 athletes from 15 countries in the sub-region are expected to compete in the championship.

Below is the full list of the LOC members unveiled today.

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako, GNPC - Chairman 
Charles Osei Asibey, Ghana Athletics - Vice Chairman 
Andrew Ackah, Advertisers Association of Ghana - Member 
Fadi Fatal, IMAX Media, Member
Rhodalene Owusu Ansong -  MOYS Rep
Bawa Alhassan, Ghana Police - Member
Edwin Amankwah, Businessman, Member 
Phillipina Frimpong, Ghana Athletics CEO - Member
Christine Ashley, National Sports Authority - Member
Augustine Amissare, University of Ghana - Member
Daniel Duut, Ghana Athletics - Member

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |

Like what you see?

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...

0
Shares