"My brain takes me to Arsenal lifting title" - Arteta says ahead of Man Utd clash

BBC Sports News May - 10 - 2024 , 18:31

There is only one thing on Mikel Arteta's mind as he prepares title-chasing Arsenal for their penultimate game of the season against Manchester United on Sunday, May 12.

"My brain always takes me to the place where we are lifting the Premier League," said the Spaniard. "That is where my brain is at the moment."

The Gunners are one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table as they chase a first title since 2004 - though they could begin Sunday's game at Old Trafford in second if City, who have a game in hand, win at Fulham on Saturday.

"It leaves us in a very clear situation," said Arteta.

"We have to focus and do what have to do to be in the best possible situation. That's what we are doing."

After Sunday's game at Old Trafford, Arsenal host Everton in their final game on Sunday, 19 May.

Meanwhile, Manchester City travel to Tottenham on Tuesday before playing West Ham at Etihad Stadium on the final day.

Asked what he would do if he was offered a contract that ensured Arsenal would win the Premier League if they won their final two games, Arteta added: "I would take that pen and sign it.

"We are in the journey to try to catch them [City]. It makes you better always when someone challenges you to go further and further.

"The recent history of City has been of winning trophies. As an opponent they have been unbelievable over the last 15 years, but we want to change that."

Arteta also confirmed full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu and winger Bukayo Saka are injury doubts for the United game, and will be assessed after training on Saturday.

Fulham kite-flying video played down

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he has no doubt Fulham will "do everything" to try to beat his side, despite having little to play for.

The Cottagers, who are 13th in the table, saw their motivation questioned after footage emerged this week of some Cottagers players flying a kite in training.

"I never met one player or manager who, when they start to play, wasn't focused to win the game, never ever in my life," said Guardiola.

"When they play in front of their fans, they want to perform well and will do everything to beat us, like we are going to do everything to beat them."

Asked specifically about the kite video, he added: "On that I don't know what you are talking about, I never saw anything."

Arteta also played down its significance, saying the "power" of team bonding can lead to "amazing" results.

"I have been in teams where we have been struggling to win a game, and gone out for a meal or a night out and the next thing we have gone on an unbelievable run," he said. "I am very positive that that is what is going to happen to Fulham."

Guardiola confirmed he has a fully-fit squad to choose from, having had a full week to prepare for the game.

"I would have preferred to play the semi-finals of the Champions League, to be honest, but unfortunately we could not be there," added Guardiola, whose side's European defence was ended by Real Madrid in the last eight.

"But you never know, we adapt to what we have. When we have three days we adapt, when we have a long week we adapt."