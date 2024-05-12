Next article: "My brain takes me to Arsenal lifting title" - Arteta says ahead of Man Utd clash

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro dropped by Brazil for Copa America

May - 12 - 2024

Brazil have left Manchester United midfielder Casemiro out of their squad for this summer's Copa America.

The 32-year-old has endured a poor season and had a particularly tough night in Monday's embarrassing defeat at Crystal Palace, which led to Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher believing "football has left him".

The ex-Real Madrid man, who was named Brazil's captain in March last year, is one of a number of Premier League players to miss out on the Copa America squad.

Tottenham forward Richarlison, Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and Wolves striker Matheus Cunha are all absent from manager Dorival Junior's first squad for a major tournament.

There are, however, nine Premier League players in the 23-man squad, including Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira, Wolves' Joao Gomes and Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli.

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers

Bento - Athletico-PR

Ederson - Manchester City

Alisson - Liverpool

Full-backs

Danilo - Juventus

Yan Couto - Girona

Guilherme Arana - Atletico-MG

Wendell - Porto

Centre-backs

Beraldo - PSG

Eder Militao - Real Madrid

Gabriel Magalhaes - Arsenal

Marquinhos - PSG

Midfielders

Andreas Pereira - Fulham

Joao Gomes - Wolverhampton

Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle

Douglas Luiz - Aston Villa

Lucas Paqueta - West Ham

Forwards

Endrick - Palmeiras

Evanilson - Porto

Rodrygo - Real Madrid

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Raphinha - Barcelona

Savinho - Girona

Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid