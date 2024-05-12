Man Utd midfielder Casemiro dropped by Brazil for Copa America
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro dropped by Brazil for Copa America
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro dropped by Brazil for Copa America

Brazil have left Manchester United midfielder Casemiro out of their squad for this summer's Copa America.

The 32-year-old has endured a poor season and had a particularly tough night in Monday's embarrassing defeat at Crystal Palace, which led to Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher believing "football has left him".

The ex-Real Madrid man, who was named Brazil's captain in March last year, is one of a number of Premier League players to miss out on the Copa America squad.

Tottenham forward Richarlison, Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and Wolves striker Matheus Cunha are all absent from manager Dorival Junior's first squad for a major tournament.

There are, however, nine Premier League players in the 23-man squad, including Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira, Wolves' Joao Gomes and Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli.

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers

Bento - Athletico-PR
Ederson - Manchester City
Alisson - Liverpool

Full-backs

Danilo - Juventus
Yan Couto - Girona
Guilherme Arana - Atletico-MG
Wendell - Porto

Centre-backs

Beraldo - PSG 
Eder Militao - Real Madrid
Gabriel Magalhaes - Arsenal
Marquinhos - PSG

Midfielders

Andreas Pereira - Fulham
Joao Gomes - Wolverhampton
Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle
Douglas Luiz - Aston Villa
Lucas Paqueta - West Ham

Forwards

Endrick - Palmeiras
Evanilson - Porto
Rodrygo - Real Madrid
Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal
Raphinha - Barcelona
Savinho - Girona
Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid

