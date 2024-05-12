Dreams FC to defend FA Cup title as they play Bofoakwa in semis today

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 12 - 2024 , 15:30

Defending champions of the MTN FA Cup, Dreams FC, are gearing up to defend their title as they prepare to clash with Tano Bofoakwa in the semi-final of the competition at the WAFA Park at Sogakope today, May 12.

The encounter not only presents Dreams with an opportunity to retain their crown but also to secure a coveted spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, following their impressive campaign in the competition this season.

While Dreams FC have excelled in the FA Cup, their performance in the local league has been notably lacklustre, raising eyebrows among fans and pundits alike. Nevertheless, Coach Abdul Karim Zito remains undeterred as he aims to etch his name in history by becoming one of the few coaches to win the tournament twice in a row.

Tano Bofoakwa, on the other hand, has faced a challenging season in the elite league, struggling against relegation. Despite their disappointing league campaign, they will be looking to cause an upset and salvage their season with a strong showing in the FA Cup.

Coach Zito will be banking on the talents of his standout player, Abdul Aziz Issah, who has been in formidable form throughout the tournament. Issah, with three goals to his name, is closing in on the tournament's top scorer position, currently held by Karela United's Samuel Attah Kumi and Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli of RTU.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Legon Cities will be hoping to pick one of the tickets to the final when they clash with Nsoatreman at the WAFA Park at Sogakope.

The road to the semi-finals started brilliantly for Legon Cities as they smashed city rivals Accra Lions 3-0 in the Round of 64.

The Royals further brushed aside Division Two side Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club 4-0 in the Round of 32, accounted for Nania FC 2-1 in the Round of 16 before beating Bechem United 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Nsoatreman FC’s route to the semi-finals saw them thrash Maana FC, a Division One side 3-0 in the Round of 64, before beating Victory Club Warriors 1-0 in the Round of 32 stage. They also triumphed on penalties against Berekum Chelsea (5-3) in the Round of 16 and edged past Karela United 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Both Legon Cities and Nsoatreman go into the semis today on the back of defeats in their Week 29 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League after losing to Kumasi Asante Kotoko (2-0) and Heart of Lions (1-0) respectively.

Both sides are seeking to advance to their first-ever MTN FA Cup final but must deal with each other to claim the spot today.

With Legon Cities currently perched at the 12th position of the league log with 38 points after 29 matches and likely to finish the season in mid-table, Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin and his charges must employ every available tactic to snatch the ticket from a resolute Nsoatreman FC who are placed sixth with 44 points.

Legon Cities can rely on Kwabena Boateng, Fredrick Akatuk, Mohammed Alidu, Stephen Appiah Asare, Nicholas Mensah, Mohammed Suleman, Samuel Tenedu, Albert Yeboah, Rahim Yaya Abdul, Joseph Mereku and Frank Akoto.

On the other, talisman Manaf Umar is available for Nsoatreman FC alongside a host of other top stars including Eric Osei Bonsu, Foster Apetorgbor, Collins Kudjoe, Phillip Ofori, Stephan Diyou, Bortey Acquaye, Morrison Anokye, Mohammed Issaka, Mohammed Abdul Rahaman, Mark Agyenim and Bernard Kpodo.

Meanwhile, the stakes are equally high in tomorrow’s encounter where defending champions Dreams FC have a huge reputation to guard.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito is looking forward to progressing to the final to make their dream a reality.

On their way to the semis of this season’s MTN FA Cup, Dreams FC defeated Division One side Susubiri 1-0, Heart of Lions 2-0, Koforidua Sempe Fi 4-0 and a 1-0 quarter-final win over Soccer Intellectuals.

Despite having recorded four consecutive draws and a win in their last five league games, Bofoakwa Tano, who are involved in a relegation dogfight, would be seeking an opportunity to upset the champions and offer them a chance for silverware this season.