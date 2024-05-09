Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played an instrumental role in Leicester City's successful qualification for the upcoming Premier League season


Profile of Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Beatrice Laryea Sports News

Ghanaian sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has played an instrumental role in Leicester City's successful qualification for the upcoming Premier League season, showcasing his immense talent and earning accolades along the way.

Throughout the campaign, Issahaku's remarkable performances have been a driving force behind Leicester City's journey to securing their Premier League status. His skillful displays on the pitch have not only captured the attention of fans but have also played a pivotal role in the team's success.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Issahaku was honoured with Leicester City's Young Player of the Season award, a testament to his impact and potential within the club.

Personal information
Full name: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Date of birth: March 8, 2004 
Age: 20
Place of birth: Tamale, Ghana
Height: 1.77 m (5 ft 10 in)[1]
Position: Winger

Team information
Current team: Leicester City
(on loan from Sporting CP)

Youth career
Tamale Utrecht Academy

Senior career
Years                       Team         Apps  Goals
2019–2022         Steadfast         27      20
2021–2022         Dreams (loan)  7        6
2022–2023         Sporting CP     6        0

International career
Years               Team               Apps    Goals
2019–2020      Ghana U17        2          1
2021-2021      Ghana U20        6          2
2023–2023      Ghana U23        2         2
2021–              Ghana             17         1

Total career matches played: 75
Total career goals scored: 18
Total career assists: 15

