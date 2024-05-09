Profile of Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has played an instrumental role in Leicester City's successful qualification for the upcoming Premier League season, showcasing his immense talent and earning accolades along the way.

Throughout the campaign, Issahaku's remarkable performances have been a driving force behind Leicester City's journey to securing their Premier League status. His skillful displays on the pitch have not only captured the attention of fans but have also played a pivotal role in the team's success.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Issahaku was honoured with Leicester City's Young Player of the Season award, a testament to his impact and potential within the club.

Personal information

Full name: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Date of birth: March 8, 2004

Age: 20

Place of birth: Tamale, Ghana

Height: 1.77 m (5 ft 10 in)[1]

Position: Winger

Team information

Current team: Leicester City

(on loan from Sporting CP)

Youth career

Tamale Utrecht Academy

Senior career

Years Team Apps Goals

2019–2022 Steadfast 27 20

2021–2022 Dreams (loan) 7 6

2022–2023 Sporting CP 6 0

International career

Years Team Apps Goals

2019–2020 Ghana U17 2 1

2021-2021 Ghana U20 6 2

2023–2023 Ghana U23 2 2

2021– Ghana 17 1

Total career matches played: 75

Total career goals scored: 18

Total career assists: 15