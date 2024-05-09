Profile of Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Ghanaian sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has played an instrumental role in Leicester City's successful qualification for the upcoming Premier League season, showcasing his immense talent and earning accolades along the way.
Advertisement
Throughout the campaign, Issahaku's remarkable performances have been a driving force behind Leicester City's journey to securing their Premier League status. His skillful displays on the pitch have not only captured the attention of fans but have also played a pivotal role in the team's success.
In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Issahaku was honoured with Leicester City's Young Player of the Season award, a testament to his impact and potential within the club.
Personal information
Full name: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Date of birth: March 8, 2004
Age: 20
Place of birth: Tamale, Ghana
Height: 1.77 m (5 ft 10 in)[1]
Position: Winger
Team information
Current team: Leicester City
(on loan from Sporting CP)
Youth career
Tamale Utrecht Academy
Senior career
Years Team Apps Goals
2019–2022 Steadfast 27 20
2021–2022 Dreams (loan) 7 6
2022–2023 Sporting CP 6 0
International career
Years Team Apps Goals
2019–2020 Ghana U17 2 1
2021-2021 Ghana U20 6 2
2023–2023 Ghana U23 2 2
2021– Ghana 17 1
Total career matches played: 75
Total career goals scored: 18
Total career assists: 15