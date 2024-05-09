GFA unveils Lele Foods as official meal partner

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 09 - 2024 , 17:46

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited have signed a three-year partnership deal at a short ceremony held in Accra today, May 9.

Under the partnership, Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited, now the official meal sponsor of the association, shall provide support both in cash and products to the FA.

Also per the agreement, quantities of the full range of the Lele products will be made available to the GFA, including Lele Rice, Lele Corned Beef, Lele Baked beans Lele Sunflower Oil, Lele Instant Noodles, Lele Milk, Lele Cornflakes, Lele teabags, Lele Spaghetti Frozen chicken, frozen beef, turkey wings, Lele sardines and Lele Soya sauce.

The GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Group Chief Executive Officer of Lele Tasty Foods, Hussein Jaber symbolically lifted a curtain at the unveiling ceremony to signify the birth of the union which is projected to run for an initial period of three years.

Speaking at the event, Mr Simeon-Okraku highlighted the importance of the partnership between the two entities.

"Our FA has enjoyed tremendous support from Corporate Ghana in the past; and especially over the last four and a half years, we have been honored to have quite a number of corporate sponsors partnering the GFA to support our developmental agenda."

"Today’s announcement signifies another significant step in our forward march towards raising the needed resources to prosecute our agenda to make Ghana Football great again," President Okraku said. "Our new Partner, Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited, occupies a very prominent position in their chosen segments of the Ghanaian market," he said.

He continued: "Through tenacity of purpose, clear vision and consistent good practice, Lele products have become household names in Ghana. The afore-mentioned traits of Lele Tasty Foods are reflected in the values which we, at the Ghana Football Association, hold very dear.

"We find synergy between our value system and the values portrayed by Lele, and believe that our coming together in this partnership will strengthen these values and lead to heightened performance by our two organizations. Like the Good Book says, Ïron sharpeneth iron."

He also reaffirmed the GFA's unwavering commitment to upholding the standards of professionalism, integrity and transparency during the course of the three-year marriage with Lele.

"On our part, we wish to reaffirm the GFA's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity throughout the course of this relationship and beyond. We wish to assure Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited of our dedication to delivering tangible value and maximizing the impact of their sponsorship investment, and we will go to great lengths to ensure the success and mutual benefit of our partnership." He assured.

For his part, the Group CEO of Lele, Hussein Jaber, underscored the company's commitment to empower athletes, inspire fans and elevate the beautiful game to new heights.

"At Lele, we believe in the power of sports to unite communities, inspire individuals and drive positive change. Together with the Ghana Football Association, we aim to, not only support the development of football in Ghana, but also to empower athletes, inspire fans and elevate the beautiful game to new heights".

"I want to express my gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for the opportunity provided for the collaboration between the Lele brand and the GFA," Mr Jaber said.