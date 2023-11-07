Bawumia vs Mahama: How 'netizens' would have voted if elections were held on Monday

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 07 - 2023 , 15:14

If elections were to have been held on Monday [November 6, 2023), this is how 'netizens' on Twitter would have voted for a president, especially between Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Graphic Online put up a 24-hour poll on Twitter [@Graphicgh] from 5pm on Sunday (November 5, 2023) to 5pm on Monday, November 6, 2023 and this is how 'netizens' voted.

Out of the 2108 who voted, 57.3 percent voted for John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), while 21.3 percent voted for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen who after resigning from the NPP has declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections got 10.2 percent of the number that voted.

The remaining 11.2 percent went to others.

Who are you voting for as Ghana’s next President: Bawumia, Mahama, or the third force? — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) November 5, 2023