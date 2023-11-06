Ahead of election 2024: Mahama embarks on Building Ghana Tour to galvanise support

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 06 - 2023 , 06:02

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will this month commence a Building Ghana Tour to engage Ghanaians and revitalise the NDC in readiness for the 2024 presidential campaign.

The tour will begin a transformative journey aimed at connecting with the supporters, spreading hope, and fulfilling promises made to branch executives of the NDC.

The Building Ghana Tour will serve as a platform for Mr Mahama to meet and interact with Ghanaians from all walks of life, supporters, and sympathisers of the NDC.

As part of the tour, he will make crucial stops in key cities, towns, and villages and engage local communities to listen to their concerns, insights, and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.

Tour

A statement issued and signed by Mr Mahama’s Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, last Friday, said the tour would involve various activities, including town hall meetings, community outreach programmes, honouring invitations from groups, communities and chiefs, and extensive conversations with various stakeholders.

“Through this active connection with Ghanaians, Mr Mahama aims to provide Ghanaians with renewed hope and reassurance.

He will also reiterate his social contract with the people and prepare the party's grassroots for the 2024 election,” it said.

The tour will further bolster the NDC’s campaign and manifest a unified vision for a prosperous Ghana built on inclusivity, economic growth, and social justice.

Building together

“Mahama believes in the transformative power of unity and national cohesion and continues to emphasise the importance of collective efforts in Building the Ghana we want and moving Ghana forward,” the statement said.

As a skilled statesman and respected leader, it said the former President recognised the value of active citizen participation, empowering Ghanaians to be change agents and advocates of progress.

Meanwhile on the facebook page of the former President, he said “I am thrilled to announce that I will, this month, kick off a #BuildingGhanaTour, an opportunity to interact, once again, with the good people of Ghana including NDC supporters, and sympathisers across the country.”

“Together, we shall restore hope and galvanise for victory in 2024.

Let’s build a brighter future for Ghana,” it said.