Why Ken Agyapong won more votes in Volta and Central regions than Bawumia

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 06 - 2023 , 06:10

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, last Saturday won 14 out of the 16 regions to emerge the winner of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership contest with his closest contender, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, winning in only two.

The regions that were won by Dr Bawumia were the Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Eastern, Greater Accra, North East, Northern, Oti, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Western and Western North while Mr Agyapong defeated the Vice-President in the Central and Volta regions.

Analyses

Dr Bawumia, a native of Walewale in the North East Region, polled 3,444 votes as against 23 votes obtained by Mr Agyapong in that region while the latter who is the MP for Assin Central, in the Central Region, also won with 10, 828 votes with the Vice-President securing 6,159 votes in that region.

The Greater Accra Region, which also had a lot of government officials as delegates saw the Vice-President winning that region with 19,002 as against 17,282 votes obtained by Mr Agyapong, which translated into a margin of 1,720 votes.

Many were those who expected the Vice-President to win the Greater Accra Region with a wider margin but it turned out to be a margin of 1,720 votes.

For instance, in the Weija Gbawe Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Agyapong emerged as the winner with a total of 672 votes with Dr Bawumia polling 434 votes.

The other contestants in the race, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimo, two and zero votes respectively in that constituency.

Another feat chalked up by Mr Agyapong was also winning the Volta Region with 5,850 votes as against the 4,984 obtained by Dr Bawumia, which is a margin of 866 votes.