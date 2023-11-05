What Ken Agyapong said about fair, transparent process where grassroots chose Bawumia [VIDEO]

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Nov - 05 - 2023 , 19:38

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong put up a good showing at his first attempt as a flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and got 37.41 percent of the valid votes cast as against that of winner Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's 61.43 percent of the valid votes cast.

Bawumia had been projected as the winner ahead of Saturday's elections with some predicting between 70 to 80 percent of the valid votes cast.

When Kennedy Agyapong first expressed interest in becoming a flagbearer of the NPP for Election 2024, some people brushed it aside and described him as a "non presidential material."

Indeed the conclusion was that, it was going to be a straight race between Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

But when Ken Agyapong intensified his campaign ahead of the August 2023 Special Delegates conference that shortlisted five out of the 10 aspirants, it became clearer that, he meant business and was going to pose a challenge for the predicted leading candidates of Alan Kyerematen and Mahamudu Bawumia. It even became more clearer that Ken enjoyed a lot of grassroot support.

During voting on August 26, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong complained about unfair practices in some voting centres especially in the North East Region, where it was said his agent was chased out of the polling centre.

Mr Agyapong then complained that the process was not being fair and that there was an attempt to give Dr Bawumia an unfair advantage. Mr Agyapong then promised to give Dr Bawumia a "showdown" in the campaign towards the November 4, 2023 primary and in the election of the flagbearer itself. He even joined President Akufo-Addo to the said "showdown", with the explanation that, President Akufo-Addo was part of the system, which was trying to give Bawumia an advantage.

Mr Agyapong's complaints were later addressed by the NPP election committee.

Bawumia led that special delegates conference with 68.15 percent, Kennedy Agyapong surprised Alan Kyerematen by placing 2nd with 14.30 percent as against Alan Kyerematen's 10.29 percent for 3rd position followed by Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto's 3.90 percent for 4th position and the others followed in that order.

Showdown after special delegates conference

After that August special delegates conference, Kennedy Agyapong intensified his campaign and followed through with his threat to give the Vice President a "showdown". He made some allegations when he met party delegates, some of which were to the disadvantage of the Vice President. It degenerated into an exchange of words between followers and supporters from the level of members of parliament to the ordinary party supporter. The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia was even drawn into the campaign as a subject for discussion in the exchange of words.

The "showdown" then became a political cliche and within that period, Alan Kyerematen, who had since 2007 been tipped as a frontrunner to take over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but placed 3rd in the August 26 exercise announced his withdrawal from the race. He went ahead and announced his resignation from the NPP.

Alan Kyerematen gave reasons for his withdrawal from the race and resignation from the NPP but some political pundits have said, Alan tried to run away from a second time beating by Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. The NPP officially responded to his resignation and explained the party's doors were still opened to resolve the grievances of Mr Kyerematen.

Saturday's election

After Saturday's election that saw Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winning 61.43 percent of the valid votes cast, Ken Agyapong openly congratulated Dr Bawumia without hesitation and pledged his support for the campaign ahead.

After all, his promise of a "showdown" according to political pundits manifested as he was able to reduce the predicted 70 to 80 percent win for Dr Bawumia to 61.43 percent.

The two other contestants in the race, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh received less than one percent - Akoto (0.76%), Addai-Nimoh (0.41%).

Below is a transcript of what Ken Agyapong said on Saturday at Bawumia's declaration

Indeed it is a great day today. I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have always been preaching and I must admit, this election is fair, and my grassroots have spoken and therefore I accept the results in good faith. I pledge my support that we are going to work tirelessly to break the 8 So party members that we are here, we should put everything behind us and let us unite this party. With unity I believe we can break the 8 and that is all I have been preaching for. So I congratulate the Elections Committee, the Police Department, Electoral Commission and the party members for the commitment we have shown for peace and I want to assure you, in 2024 the showdown is being translated to NDC. We have to come together and give NDC a showdown. So once again, I want to say thank you to my team for working hard, my wife, for the support she gave me, and the party faithfuls who believed in me and voted for me, I say a big thank you to you, and I will never forget you, so let us come together and success will be ours. Thank you very much.

,

\

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh