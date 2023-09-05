Why Alan Kyerematen chickened out of NPP flagbearer race

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Sep - 05 - 2023

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

He announced his decision in a press statement signed and issued Tuesday evening [September 5, 2023].

Mr Kyerematen wrote, "The question I keep asking myself is, How did we get here as a Party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction?" "Regrettably, I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections, for which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, 6th of September 2023. "In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups. "I wish all the other Aspirants well as they continue on their journey. I also wish to use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude once again to my family, the Alan 4 President (A4P) Campaign Team, and all my teeming supporters in Ghana and from around the world, who have supported me in diverse ways over the years. Please be assured that the battle is still the Lord's, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed."

Mr Kyerematen had earlier scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 2pm, dubbed "Alan Speaks" to announce what was expected to be his chickening out of the race but that press event was cancelled and an announcement was made that it had been postponed.

No new date was provided for that press engagement.

How Alan performed at the special delegates selection exercise

The results declared by the Electoral Commission at the special delegates conference that shortlisted the 10 presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 10 candidates to five indicated a convincing endorsement for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the second round of the presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

Also qualifying for the next round is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimoh. Nimoh qualified based on Boakye Agyarko's decision not to be part of what he said was an illegality by allowing only the National Council to vote in a run off.

Nimoh and Agyarko obtained nine votes each in the selection exercise and were due for a run off but it was called off after Agyarko decided not to be part of it.

Final results

Mahamudu Bawumia - 629 (Selected)

Ken Agyapong - 132 (Selected)

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 95 (Selected)

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 36 (Selected)

Boakye Agyarko - 9 (tie) - Selected

Francis Addai Nimoh - 9 (tie)

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong - 6

Joe Ghartey - 4

Kwadwo Poku - 3

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

There had been some calls for Alan Kyerematen to step down and throw his support behind Vice President Bawumia and so it was anticipated that the public address through the press conference dubbed "Alan Speaks" was going to provide some answers to that call.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for instance predicted a 75 per cent victory for Vice President Bawumia in the November 4 race.

In a radio interview on Accra based Okay FM monitored by Graphic Online on Monday morning, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he was confident that Dr. Bawumia will lead the NPP as the flagbearer into the 2024 general elections.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi said: "I am convinced and persuaded in my mind that next time, when the contest comes on, the least the man [Bawumia] can have is 75% nationwide."

Mr Kyerematen issued a statement expressing some views about the special delegates conference especially in relation to the physical attack on his agent in the North East Region after the August 26 exercise.

In the statement immediately issued after the shortlisting exercise, he said the team was "currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for his campaign."

“I wish to reassure my teeming supporters, particularly those at the grassroots level that the battle is still the Lord’s, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed,” a statement issued and signed by Mr Kyerematen on Sunday (August 27) said.

Mr Kyerematen, one of the top four aspirants who were selected for the November 4 national congress to elect a flag bearer for the NPP in the 2024 general election, expressed his appreciation to the delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for him and congratulated all his fellow aspirants who participated in the selection process.

“| wish to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for His grace and mercy in guiding my path this far.

"I would also like to express my profound appreciation to the delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for me in this initial selection process,” it said.

“My appreciation also goes to my family and the Alan for President (A4P) 2024 campaign team, including members of the Pro-Alan Groups, for their dedication and commitment to my campaign agenda,” stated.

Attached below is a full copy of Mr Kyerematen's statement explaining why he withdrew from the race

On Sunday, the 27th of August 2023, I issued a public statement which made reference to the selection and shortlisting of Presidential Aspirants by the Special Electoral College convened by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the 26th of August 2023.

After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant.

The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations.

The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party.

In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable.

I am committed to, and value the safety of those who work with me and for me, and I will always fight for their interest.

The question I keep asking myself is, "How did we get here as a Party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction?"

Regrettably, I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections, for which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, 6th of September 2023.

In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well- wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups.

I wish all the other Aspirants well as they continue on their journey. I also wish to use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude once again to my family, the Alan 4 President (A4P) Campaign Team, and all my teeming supporters in Ghana and from around the world, who have supported me in diverse ways over the years. Please be assured that the battle is still the Lord's, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong!

...Signed...............

HON. ALAN KYEREMATEN

