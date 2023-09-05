Alan Kyerematen 'chickens out' of "Alan Speaks" engagement

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to announce the postponement of the intended media engagement by Hon. Alan Kyerematen, which was originally scheduled for today, September 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM," the Alan Kyeremanten campaign team has announced.

Mr Alan Kyerematen had planned to speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon [Sept 5] in what was dubbed "Alan Speaks."

A poster advertising the event, which was expected to be carried live on radio and TV and invitation letters had been sent to various media houses including Graphic Online.

However, in a statement issued Tuesday morning [Sept 5] a few hours to the event by Barima Sarpong, Press Aide to the Alan Kyerematen for President Campaign, it was explained that the event has been postponed.

No new date has been provided.

"IMPORTANT NOTICE! "Due to unforseen circumstances, we regret to announce the postponement of the intended media engagement by Hon. Alan Kyerematen, which was originally scheduled for today, September 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM. "We count on your support until further notice.

Thank you. Barima Sarpong

Press Aide to the Alan Kyerematen for President Campaign."

The results declared by the Electoral Commission at the special delegates conference that shortlisted the 10 presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 10 candidates to five indicated a convincing endorsement for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the second round of the presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

Also qualifying for the next round is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimoh. Nimoh qualifies based on Boakye Agyarko's decision not to be part of what he said was an illegality by allowing only the National Council to vote in a run off.

Nimoh and Agyarko obtained nine votes each in the selection exercise and were due for a run off but it was called off after Agyarko decided not to be part of it.

Final results

Mahamudu Bawumia - 629 (Selected)

Ken Agyapong - 132 (Selected)

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 95 (Selected)

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 36 (Selected)

Boakye Agyarko - 9 (tie) - Selected

Francis Addai Nimoh - 9 (tie)

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong - 6

Joe Ghartey - 4

Kwadwo Poku - 3

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

There has been some calls for Alan Kyerematen to step down and throw his support behind Vice President Bawumia and so it was anticipated that the public address through the press conference dubbed "Alan Speaks" was going to provide some answers to that call.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has for instance predicted a 75 per cent victory for Vice President Bawumia in the November 4 race.

In a radio interview on Accra based Okay FM monitored by Graphic Online on Monday morning, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he was confident that Dr. Bawumia will lead the NPP as the flagbearer into the 2024 general elections.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi said: "I am convinced and persuaded in my mind that next time, when the contest comes on, the least the man [Bawumia] can have is 75% nationwide."

Mr Kyerematen issued a statement expressing some views about the special delegates conference especially in relation to the physical attack on his agent in the North East Region after the August 26 exercise.

In the statement immediately issued after the shortlisting exercise, he said the team was "currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for his campaign."

“I wish to reassure my teeming supporters, particularly those at the grassroots level that the battle is still the Lord’s, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed,” a statement issued and signed by Mr Kyerematen on Sunday (August 27) said.

Mr Kyerematen, one of the top four aspirants who were selected for the November 4 national congress to elect a flag bearer for the NPP in the 2024 general election, expressed his appreciation to the delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for him and congratulated all his fellow aspirants who participated in the selection process.

“| wish to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for His grace and mercy in guiding my path this far.

"I would also like to express my profound appreciation to the delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for me in this initial selection process,” it said.

“My appreciation also goes to my family and the Alan for President (A4P) 2024 campaign team, including members of the Pro-Alan Groups, for their dedication and commitment to my campaign agenda,” stated.