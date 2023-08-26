See the selected aspirants for NPP's November 2023 presidential race

See how the various regions shortlisted the aspirants for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) November 4, 2023 presidential race.

The results declared by the Electoral Commission indicates a convincing endorsement for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the second round of the presidential primary in November.

Also qualifying for the next round is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

FINAL RESULTS

Mahamudu Bawumia - 629 (Selected)

Ken Agyapong - 132 (Selected)

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 95 (Selected)

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 36 (Selected)

Boakye Agyarko - 9

Francis Addai Nimoh - 9

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 6

Joe Ghartey - 3

Kwadwo Poku - 3

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Total valid votes cast - 923

Below is how each Region voted.

NPP head quarters at Assylum Down

At the NPP headquarters in Assylum in Accra, where 176 people voted, Graphic Online's Kweku Zurek reports that there were no invalid votes.

Mahamudu Bawumia led with 107 votes with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong following second with 32 votes and 25 by Alan Kyerematen.

Ken Agyapong - 32

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 25

Joe Ghartey - 1

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 2

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 3

Francis Addai Nimoh - 6

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 107

Total valid votes - 176

Greater Accra - YMCA

Daniel Kenu reports from the YMCA voting centre in the Greater Accra Region that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won more than 50 per cent of the votes cast.

Ken Agyapong - 15

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen -14

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3

Francis Addai Nimoh - 1

Boakye Agyarko - 1

Mahamudu Bawumia 36

Kwabena Agyapong - 1

Total votes - 72

Ashanti Region

Emmanuel Baah also reports from the KNUST campus where the election was held that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured the most endorsements.

Ken Agyapong - 6

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 10

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 5

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 97

Bono Region

From Sunyani in the Bono Region, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah also reports that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had the lead.

Kennedy Agyapong - 5

Alan Kyerematen - 2

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto- 2

Kwabena Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimo - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 28

Oti Region

Kennedy Agyapong - 5

Alan John kwadwo Kyeremanten - 6

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 1

Owusu Afriyie Akoto Osei - 2

Kwabena Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 16

Upper East

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports from the Upper East Region that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had the chunk of the votes.

Kennedy Agyapong - 3

Alan John Kyeremanten - 1

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto Osei - 1

Kwabena Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 31

Eastern Region

From the Eastern Region, Haruna Wunpini also reports that Bawumia led followed by Ken Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen.

Ken Agyapong - 8

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 7

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 1

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong - 0

Francis Addai Nimo - 1

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 4

Mahamudu Bawumia - 59

Total votes cast - 80





Central Region

Shirley Asiedu-Addo reports from the Central Region that Dr Bawumia led followed by Ken Agyapong with the endorsements.

Ken Agyapong - 19

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 4

Joe Ghartey - 1

Kwadwo Poku - 1

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 1

Mahamudu Bawumia - 25

Total votes cast - 54

Ken Agyapong's endorsement

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong qualified for the next phase of the presidential race by securing more endorsements as the second force in the race.

It is the first time in the NPP presidential race for Ken Agyapong, same as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President.

Alan Kyerematen has been in the race since 2007 as the second force, coming second to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on all occasions.

But first timers, Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have overtaken him by getting more endorsements.

The three are to be joined by two others for the November showdown, which will witness a larger delegation from the NPP from all polling stations meeting at all 275 constituencies across the country to elect a flagbearer to face off with the opposition National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama in the December 7, 2024 general elections.

