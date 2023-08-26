NPP race: Run-off between Agyarko, Addai-Nimoh to break 9 votes each tie at 5th position

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Aug - 26 - 2023

Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh have secured nine (9) votes each in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race organised on Saturday to shortlist five candidates for the ultimate on November 4, 2023.

The nine votes each means a tie at the 5th position.

Run-off to break tie

The Elections Committee of the NPP has therefore decided that there will be a run-off between the two - Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh next Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Professor Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the Elections Committee has explained that the race for breaking the tie will go ahead unless one candidate decide to step aside.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President led Saturday's shortlisting exercise followed by Ken Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

After the Electoral Commission presented the final results to the Elections Committee of the NPP a few minutes to 4pm, Professor Mike Oquaye , the chairman of the committee explained the way forward.

Francis Addai Nimoh

Final results

Mahamudu Bawumia - 629 (Selected)

Ken Agyapong - 132 (Selected)

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 95 (Selected)

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 36 (Selected)

Boakye Agyarko - 9 (tie)

Francis Addai Nimoh - 9 (tie)

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 6

Joe Ghartey - 4

Kwadwo Poku - 3

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Total valid votes cast - 923

See how the various regions shortlisted the NPP aspirants for the November 4, 2023 presidential race.

The results declared by the Electoral Commission indicated a convincing endorsement for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the second round of the presidential primary in November.

Also qualifying for the next round is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Below is how each Region voted.

At the NPP headquarters in Assylum Down in Accra, where 176 people voted, Graphic Online's Kweku Zurek reports that there were no invalid votes.

Mahamudu Bawumia led with 107 votes with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong following second with 32 votes and 25 by Alan Kyerematen.

Ken Agyapong - 32

Alan Kyerematen - 25

Joe Ghartey - 1

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 2

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 3

Francis Addai Nimoh - 6

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 107

Total valid votes - 176

Greater Accra - YMCA

Daniel Kenu reports from the YMCA voting centre in the Greater Accra Region that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won more than 50 per cent of the votes cast.

Ken Agyapong - 15

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen -14

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3

Francis Addai Nimoh - 1

Boakye Agyarko - 1

Mahamudu Bawumia 36

Kwabena Agyapong - 1

Total votes - 72

Ashanti Region

Emmanuel Baah also reports from the KNUST campus where the election was held that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured the most endorsements.

Ken Agyapong - 6

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 10

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 5

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 97

Bono Region

From Sunyani in the Bono Region, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah also reports that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had the lead.

Kennedy Agyapong - 5

Alan Kyerematen - 2

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto- 2

Kwabena Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimo - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 28

Oti Region

Kennedy Agyapong - 5

Alan John kwadwo Kyeremanten - 6

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 1

Owusu Afriyie Akoto Osei - 2

Kwabena Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 16

Upper East

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports from the Upper East Region that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had the chunk of the votes.

Kennedy Agyapong - 3

Alan John Kyeremanten - 1

Joe Ghartey - 0

Kwadwo Poku - 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto Osei - 1

Kwabena Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 0

Mahamudu Bawumia - 31

Eastern Region

From the Eastern Region, Haruna Wunpini also reports that Bawumia led followed by Ken Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen.

Ken Agyapong - 8

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 7

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 1

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong - 0

Francis Addai Nimo - 1

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 4

Mahamudu Bawumia - 59

Total votes cast - 80





Central Region

Shirley Asiedu-Addo reports from the Central Region that Dr Bawumia led followed by Ken Agyapong with the endorsements.

Ken Agyapong - 19

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen - 4

Joe Ghartey - 1

Kwadwo Poku - 1

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 0

Francis Addai Nimoh - 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku - 0

Boakye Agyarko - 1

Mahamudu Bawumia - 25

Total votes cast - 54

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kwadwo Poku, Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Joe Ghartey are the aspirants who failed to qualify for the next phase of NPP presidential race in November 2023.

Ken Agyapong's endorsement

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong qualified for the next phase of the presidential race by securing more endorsements as the second force in the race.

It is the first time in the NPP presidential race for Ken Agyapong, same as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President.

Alan Kyerematen has been in the race since 2007 as the second force, coming second to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on all occasions.

But first timers, Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have overtaken him by getting more endorsements.

The one who will be selected at the ultimate November showdown, which will witness a larger delegation from all polling stations in the 275 constituencies across the country, will face off with the opposition National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama in the December 7, 2024 general elections.

