Electoral violence has become normal for NPP - Former President Mahama claims

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 26 - 2023 , 18:21

Former President and flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, says it appears electoral violence has become normal for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in any electoral contest they are involved in.

The former President's comments come shortly after the NPP finished its supper delegates election to select five candidates out of the 10 aspiring candidates for the party's flag bearer slot.

The governing party conducted its super delegates election today, Saturday, August 26, 2023, across the country.

It was reported that an agent of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, one of the 10 aspiring candidates, was subjected to severe beating at the North-East voting centre, that led to the hospitalisation of the victim.

Reacting to the incident on social media, the former President said "Acts of volence during what should be a peaceful civic exercise must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians. Such brutal acts have no place in modern society, especially during an internal contest among persons who belong to the same party and have known each other for many years. "

He added, "The barbarity of Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the murder of eight innocent Ghanaians during the 2020 elections will forever be a blot on the legacy of President Akufo-Addo and VP Mahamudu Bawumia."

Below is the comment