Why Ken Agyapong threatened to give President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia showdown

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 26 - 2023 , 12:34

A flag bearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has threatened to give what he describes as a ‘showdown’ to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia for allegedly chasing out his polling agent in the flag bearer elections of the party.

Swearing by the name of God, the visibly angry Agyapong threatened that he will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime.

"President Akufo-Addo, I will give you show down... Vice President Bawumia, I will give you show down," he said in Twi, while speaking on top of his voice on a call at a voting centre in the Central Region.

Ken Agyapong that alleges his agent has been chased out of a polling centre in the NPP presidential race.

Ken is one of the 10 aspirants vying the flag bearer slot of the NPP.