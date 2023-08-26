See how Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia responded to if he was winning the NPP Super Delegates conference

Kweku Zurek Politics Aug - 26 - 2023 , 11:48

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, a leading contender in today's New Patriotic super delegates conference has cast his ballot at the party's head office in Accra.

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife to the party's head office shortly after 10.30am.

When quizzed by pressmen if he was winning the poll to elect five out of the 10 flagbearer aspirants for the November 4, 2023, national conference of the party, the Vice President responded with a hand gesture indicating that he was unsure and hopeful of a favourable outcome.

After voting the Vice President went into some offices to engage with some senior members of the party before departing.