Publications on Mahama's worth is false - Aide clarifies

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 26 - 2023 , 11:32

The Office of the former President John Dramani Mahama has denied claims circulating that the former President is the fourth richest person in Ghana and worth around $900 million.

In a statement dated August 26, 2023, and signed by the Special Aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said the said publications are meant "to discredit his reputation, cause disaffection for him, and undermine his leadership of selfless service."

The statement further added, "These malicious false publications from obvious political opponents will be expected as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections, an election John Mahama will win."

Below is the statement

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

President Mahama denounces false publication of his wealth.

The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama has been made aware of false publications claiming that the former President is the fourth richest person in Ghana and worth around $900 million.

We wish to state categorically that the publications are entirely false and baseless. Mr. Mahama vehemently denies the claims, which he considers yet another attempt to discredit his reputation, cause disaffection for him, and undermine his leadership of selfless service.

These malicious false publications from obvious political opponents will be expected as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections, an election John Mahama will win.

It is obvious that this publication is part of a deliberate and discredited strategy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to spread lies and seek to generate public disaffection for the leader and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)— a man in whom many Ghanaians have expressed their confidence and are looking forward to his visionary leadership from January 07, 2025.

We urge Ghanaians to disregard this false claim and any similar future publications. Instead, we encourage the public to focus on holding the nonperforming NPP government accountable for its gross mismanagement of the economy and dissipation of state resources.

President Mahama remains committed to an issue-based campaign that seeks to salvage our country from the incompetent, inept and terrible administration of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.

SIGNED:

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide to HE John Dramani Mahama

Saturday, August 26, 2023.