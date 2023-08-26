Ali Zakaria, Alan's campaign coordinator in Nalerigu East who was assaulted during elections

Mohammed Fugu Politics Aug - 26 - 2023 , 13:16

Ali Zakaria, a campaign Coordinator for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the leading contestants in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race was allegedly assaulted at Nalerigu in the North East Region on Saturday morning during the special delegates voting session to select five candidates for the November voting.

Graphic Online's Mohammed Fugu reports that Zakaria was assaulted by some unknown persons at the polling centre.

Ali Zakaria is said to have been attacked when he reportedly protested after some delegates displayed their cast ballots.

He has since been taken to the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu for medical care.

Meanwhile, voting continued smoothly after the incident.

In Tamale in the Northern Region and Damango in the Savannah Region, Mohammed Fugu reported that voting went on smoothly.