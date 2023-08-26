Ken Agyapong qualifies for next phase with more endorsements than Alan Kyerematen in NPP race

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has qualified for the next phase of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race in November by securing more endorsements as the second force in the race.

It is the first time in the NPP presidential race for Ken Agyapong, same as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President.

Alan Kyerematen has been in the race since 2007 as the second force, coming second to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on all occasions.

But first timers, Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have overtaken him by getting more endorsements.

The three are to be joined by two others for the November showdown, which will witness a larger delegation from the NPP from all polling stations meeting to elect a flagbearer to face off with the opposition National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama in the December 7, 2024 general elections.

Kwadwo Poku, Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Joe Ghartey looks like the three aspirants who are failing to qualify for next the phase of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race in November.

Boakye Agyarko, Francis Addai Nimoh and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and will have to wait for the official declaration to know their fate.

more to follow...