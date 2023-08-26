Agyapong, Poku, Apraku, Ghartey out of next phase of NPP presidential race

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kwadwo Poku, Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Joe Ghartey are among the aspirants who have failed to qualify for next phase of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race in November 2023.

Those among the five to be shortlisted are Mahamudu Bawumia, Ken Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh will have to wait for the official declaration of the results to know their fate.

Ken Agyapong's endorsement

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong qualified for the next phase of the presidential race by securing more endorsements as the second force in the race.

It is the first time in the NPP presidential race for Ken Agyapong, same as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President.

Alan Kyerematen has been in the race since 2007 as the second force, coming second to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on all occasions.

But first timers, Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have overtaken him by getting more endorsements.

The three are to be joined by two others for the November showdown, which will witness a larger delegation from the NPP from all polling stations meeting at all 275 constituencies across the country to elect a flagbearer to face off with the opposition National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama in the December 7, 2024 general elections.

