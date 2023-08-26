I'm thankful to God, delegates for the emphatic nature of my win today - Dr. Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed gratitude to God for his commanding victory in today's Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Specially selected delegates of the NPP went to the polls nationwide today, to start the process of electing a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Today's election was to select 5 candidates from the 10 people aspiring to lead the party, for the final process in November.

Dr. Bawumia emerged winner with nearly 68.15% and Kennedy Agyepong and Alan Kyerematen placed second and third respectively.

Speaking to the media after the declaration of results, Vice President Bawumia expressed gratitude to God, as well as the party for the clear win in the first stage of the contest.

"I'm thankful to God for the emphatic nature of my win today. I am also thankful to the delegates, for the overwhelming confidence they have shown in me," Dr. Bawumia said, adding that getting over two-thirds of the votes and leaving the other nine contestants to share one-third was a strong signal.

"I am very humbled and very grateful for the outcome of this election (Super Delegates)."

Dr. Bawumia added that his clear victory in the Special Delegates Conference, is only the first step towards winning the main contest in November, adding that he, and the delegates at all levels of the party, will continue to work hard to achieve that.

"This is only the first step toward our match to the flagbearership. I see this as a step towards winning the flagbearership," he noted.

Dr. Bawumia said the main election for the party is next year's presidential election, which he called for the strengthening of party unity, for the party go into the election with a united front, after the internal contest.

"The main election for the party is winning the 2024 elections and we all have to work together towards that. This will require unity from all the various flagbearership aspirants so we have to ensure that we don't destroy the unity of this party," Dr. Bawumia said.

"We should unite together and close ranks so that we fight together affter the internal elections and win the main election. We have to come together and support whoever emerges winner so that we can vreak the eight. I am confident I will emerge the winner."