Dr. Bawumia calls for strengthening of party unity after winning special delegates conference

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 26 - 2023 , 21:39

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be mindful of the unity of the party, as the party goes through the process of electing a flagbearer for next year's election.

Ten people, including Dr. Bawumia, filed to contest the NPP's flagbearership, and special delegates of the party went to the polls today to select five out of the 10, for the final process of electing a flagbearer in November.

Dr. Bawumia emerged as the winner in today's contest, after polling 629 out of 961 votes, leaving the remaining 9 aspirants to share the remaining votes.

Addressing the media after his resounding win in the Special Delegates Conference, Dr. Bawumia, while thanking delegates for the confidence placed in him, called for the strengthening of the party's unity, to ensure a united front for the main election next year.

"The main quest for the party is winning the 2024 elections and we all have to work together towards that," said the Vice President.

He continued: "This will require a lot of unity from all the various flagbearership aspirants so we have to ensure that we don't destroy the unity of this party and we don't have a situation where there are cracks in our ranks."

"We should unite together and close ranks so that we fight together after the internal election and win the main election."

"We have to come together and support whoever emerges winner so that we can break the eight. I am confident I will emerge victorious."

The five selected today will go into the final round of election in November for a flagbearer for the 2024 Election.