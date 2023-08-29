Alan Kyerematen campaign team analyses results

A flag bearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has said his campaign team is currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for his campaign.

“I wish to reassure my teeming supporters, particularly those at the grassroots level that the battle is still the Lord’s, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed,” a statement issued and signed by Mr Kyerematen on Sunday (August 27) said.

Mr Kyerematen, one of the top four aspirants who were selected for the November 4 national congress to elect a flag bearer for the NPP in the 2024 general election, expressed his appreciation to the delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for him and congratulated all his fellow aspirants who participated in the selection process.

“| wish to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for His grace and mercy in guiding my path this far.

I would also like to express my profound appreciation to the delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for me in this initial selection process,” it said.

“My appreciation also goes to my family and the Alan for President (A4P) 2024 campaign team, including members of the Pro-Alan Groups, for their dedication and commitment to my campaign agenda,” stated.

Sorrow

Mr Kyerematen, however, expressed his deep sorrow about the brutal assault on his polling agent in the North East Region.

This, he said, was an indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP and wished him speedy recovery and God’s manifold blessings, and assured him and his family of his unwavering support for his well-being.

Background

The top four aspirants who were shortlisted were Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; the immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kyerematen, and the immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The Vice-President secured a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15 per cent; Mr Agyapong had 132 votes representing 14.30 per cent; Mr Kyerematen secured 95 votes representing 10.29 per cent and Dr Akoto had 36 votes representing 3.90 per cent.