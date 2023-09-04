Bawumia will win NPP flagbearer slot with over 75 per cent votes

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Sep - 04 - 2023 , 10:36

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has predicted a 75 per cent victory for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the November 4 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.

In a radio interview on Accra based Okay FM on Monday morning, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he was confident that Dr. Bawumia will lead the NPP as the flagbearer into the 2024 general elections.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi said: "I am convinced and persuaded in my mind that next time, when the contest comes on, the least the man [Bawumia] can have is 75% nationwide."

He said the qualities, experience and leadership skills of Vice President Bawumia puts him ahead in the race.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu suggested that the other contestants should step down, since Dr Bawumia will carry majority of the votes.

He appealed to the other contestants to be mindful of their choice words in their campaign and after the election.

Reacting to Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's comment, Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team said it was wrong for the Majority Leader to openly declare his support for the Vice President, especially as he was a member of the NPP Executive Committee and National Council that stated clearly that no leader should openly endorse a candidate.

