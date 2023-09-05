I cleaned more gutters than my mates at Wesley Girls' - Dr. Zanetor-Rawlings

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 05 - 2023 , 07:31

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Korle Klottey Constituency in Accra, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who is also the daughter of the late President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, says she cleaned more gutters than any of her mates when she was in the secondary school at Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast.

She said in spite of her being the daughter of the then sitting President, she was not trained to feel privileged over other children in the school.

Rather, she explained, she was trained to respect authority and follow societal norms without abusing them due to her privileged position.

In a radio interview on Accra-based Asempa FM on Monday afternoon [September 4] Dr. Zanetor Rawlings said "Your father's position is not yours."

When asked whether President Akufo-Addo was her friend since he (Akufo-Addo) and his father closed their ranks before his death, the Korle Klottey MP said they were not friends, but she respects his office as the President of the country and thus accords him all the respects he deserves.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings also entreated the public not to denigrate women who contest for political office just because they are women, pointing out that many women had shelved their intentions to contest for political offices due to deliberate attacks on their personalities.

She however declined to answer a question on whether she was ready or will accept to be the running mate for the former President, John Dramani Mahama, going into the 2024 general elections.