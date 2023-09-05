Minority reschedules protest aganist BoG to Sept. 12

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Sep - 05 - 2023 , 16:29

The Minority in Parliament has rescheduled the street protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies dubbed #OccupyBoG to Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The street protest had initially been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

But following an injunction application by the police on grounds that the route for the street protest should be change and the subsequent decision by the High Court in Accra's decision to make a determination on the preliminary objection raised by the Minority on Friday, September 8, the Minority decided to postpone the the protest.

A statement signed and issued by the Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said, “the protest march is to call for the resignation of Governor Ernest Addison and his two deputies as a result of their gross mismanagement of the Central Bank which has occasioned an unprecedented loss of GHS60.8 billion and a negative equity of GHS55.1 billion; illegal printing of over GHS80 billion and in the midst of this crisis, this reckless team is building a head office at the cost of over $250 million when the Public Procurement Authority initially recommended $81 million.

“We wish to call on Ghanaians to remain resolute in the fight to protect our constitutional right to demonstrate and hereby assure them that the march to the Bank of Ghana Head Office will certainly take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023,” Dr. Forson stated.

Attached is the press statement from the minority in Parliament:

MINORITY IN PARLIAMENT RESCHEDULES PROTEST MARCH TO THE BANK OF GHANA HEAD OFFICE TO TUESDAY, 12TH SEPTEMBER, 2023 ALONG THE SAME ROUTE.

The protest march by the leadership of ghe Minority in Parliament and other Civil Society Organizations to the Head Office of the Bank of Ghana originally scheduled for Tuesday, 5th of September, 2023 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 12th September, 2023. The route remains the same.

The march will commence from the frontage of Parliament House — Osu Cemetery Traffic Light — Ministry of Finance — High Court Complex — Kinbu — Makola — Rawlings Park — Opera Square — Bank of Ghana.

The change in date is the result of the outcome of proceedings in court today, 4th September, 2023. The court was unable to give an instant ruling due to the weight of the preliminary legal objections raised by the lawyers for the Minority in Parliament, and requested the indulgence of the Minority to give its ruling on Friday, 8th September, 2023.

The legal objections raised today were as a result of the incompetent processes filed in court by the Ghana Police Service seeking to restrain the protest along the routes proposed by the Minority and its broad coalition of Civil Society Groups.

As law-abiding citizens respectful of the judiciary, we have decided to reschedule our protest taking into consideration these developments.

The protest march is to call for the registration of Governor Ernest Addison and his two deputies as a result of their gross mismanagement of the Central Bank which has occasioned an unprecedented loss of GHS60.8 billion and a negative equity of GHS55.1 billion; illegal printing of over GHS80 billion and in the midst of this crises, this reckless team is building a head office at the cost of over $250 million when the Public Procurement Authority initially recommended $81 million.

We wish to call on Ghanaians to remain resolute in the fight to protect our constitutional right to demonstrate and hereby assure them that the march to the Bank of Ghana Head Office will certainly take place on Tuesday, 12th September 2023.

HON. DR. CASSIEL ATO FORSON (MP)

MINORITY LEADER.