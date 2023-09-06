Alan should be commended for withdrawing from NPP race - Buaben Asamoa

GraphicOnline Politics Sep - 06 - 2023 , 05:39

Spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen Campaign team, Yaw Buaben Asamoa following Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal and explanation for his action has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing actions taken with impunity and a disregard for established rules.

He also emphasized his concerns about the party's lack of adherence to democratic principles in its proceedings.

These remarks from Buaben Asamoa come in the wake of Mr. Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the NPP's flagbearership race.

Mr. Kyerematen, who secured the third position in the party's special delegates' conference on August 26, raised concerns that the race seemed to be biased in favour of one candidate. He also pointed out instances of intimidation against his agents during the election process.

In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM a few minutes after Mr Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the race, Mr. Buaben Asamoa backed Mr. Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the race.

He echoed Mr. Kyerematen's concerns about perceived favouritism towards a particular candidate and the use of tactics like intimidation, impunity, and inducements to secure votes.

Mr. Asamoa stated, “He is announcing to the Ghanaian population that he has withdrawn from this process which is in favour of one person, and it’s stopping at nothing, not stopping at intimidation, impunity, and inducements in order to secure a vote for one person, and that process is what he has withdrawn from.”

“Fortunately, he recognises the people who believe in him and he has acknowledged that belief. He goes on to say that this ongoing process will not deliver their expectations, the expectations of him being selected to become the leader of the party and the realisation of his vision. Rightfully so, he’s convinced and has had the courage to withdraw.”

“As for politics, you can’t stop people from speculating and putting their lenses on whatever happens. But the truth of the process that we are going through in the NPP is not NPP-like, it’s not a democratic process. The party is acting with impunity, it is making rules and changing rules at will, and everybody can see what is going on.”

“The last Special Delegates’ Conference was full of intimidation, You have all the stories, and it’s not important to tell the stories as new. The courage of one conviction is more important, and I think Alan should be commended for having the courage of his conviction to withdraw”.

Currently, the race has four remaining candidates, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh. The balloting is scheduled for September 6, with the final race set for November 4, 2023.