Bawumia: I have my own vision and priorities as NPP flagbearer

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 05 - 2023 , 07:11

Newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has given the strongest indication of his independent-mindedness in his victory address to supporters and the nation.

Dr. Bawumia, who has been a running mate on two occasions and Vice President for 7 years, has been entrusted with the mantle of leading the NPP following the NPP Primary yesterday.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia gave a strong indication of a new era, declaring that he has his own vision and priorities and that he will be his own man.

“I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you, the people of Ghana, to lead, I shall govern as my own man, with the guidance of God Almighty,” Dr. Bawumia said.

The Vice President threw more light on his “own vision” as a transformative leader, one that is youth-focused and driven by technology.

“My vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficient, data-driven, and systems-based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve our problems and also to usher in a golden age of benefits from our natural resources,” he said.

“I want to lead a nation that improves and unleashes the talents of our youth and offers good jobs with good pay, and sustainable growth with macroeconomic discipline.

“I want to lead a nation that improves and unleashes the talents of our youth and offers good jobs with good pay, and sustainable growth with macroeconomic discipline.

“As the Presidential candidate of the NPP, it would be my commitment to the youth of Ghana. The talent of our youth in various sectors such as information technology, robotics, entrepreneurship, the creative arts, sports, etc., is just amazing. When we bring the talents of the youth together, we will surely build a mighty nation. Together, we can transform this nation and do even more in many areas.

“I therefore invite the youth, particularly the GenZs, to join me in this journey of great possibilities. I have a place for you.”