Presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen
Alan Kyerematen proposes government of national unity if successful in 2024 Presidential bid

Presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen, who recently declared his intention to run as an Independent Presidential Candidate in the 2024 elections, has unveiled plans to establish a government of national unity should he secure victory.

Mr. Kyerematen stressed that Ghana requires a capable leader, emphasizing the need for leadership that transcends partisan politics. He said this belief prompted him to initiate the Movement For Change, a platform dedicated to realizing his vision for a transformed nation.

In an interview on UTV, Kyerematen argued for an Executive President to be elected based on individual merit rather than affiliation with a particular political party. 

He affirmed that as an independent candidate, he would have the flexibility to form a government of national unity, drawing from the best talents across parties, including the New Patriotic Party, the National Democratic Congress, the Convention Peoples Party, as well as non-partisan individuals.

He clarified that political parties would still retain their role in parliamentary activities.

On Monday, September 25, 2023, Kyerematen announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and revealed his intention to contest the 2024 polls as an Independent Presidential Candidate in Accra.

In response to Kyerematen's move, the leadership of the NPP in the Ashanti Region has instructed regional chairpersons in the 47 constituencies to promptly remove all campaign materials associated with the former Trade and Industry Minister from their party offices.

