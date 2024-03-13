Next article: Let us use the month of Ramadan to pray for loved ones and our nation - Dr. Bawumia urges fellow Muslims

FIDA Ghana congratulates Prof. Opoku-Agyeman

Daily Graphic Mar - 13 - 2024 , 07:09

The acting Executive Director of FIDA Ghana, Susan Aryeetey, has on behalf of the organisation, congratulated the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, on choosing a woman as his running mate.

The choice, she says, exemplifies his party’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, marking another significant moment in Ghana’s history.

She says the choice of a woman as running mate by all political parties in Ghana will rewrite the country’s history in its democratic progress from a patriarchal society where men are assumed to be better leaders than women and politics is regarded as a preserve of men.

Advocacy

FIDA Ghana began an advocacy campaign early this year to urge the two major political parties, NPP and NDC, to pick women as running mates in the 2024 election in order to have a gender diverse leadership come January 2025.

This call, she says, has become necessary due to a myriad of reasons, some of which included human rights and equality position.

Ghana, she says, must walk the talk as the country’s signature is on all the major regional and international human rights instruments.

“Our own national constitution obligates the country to make strenuous efforts to dismantle barriers to women’s representation in politics”, adding: “It is now time to show political will to ensure that a critical mass of women populate governance structures”.

Currently, according to the Inter-parliamentary union, Ghana ranks 145 out of 193 countries, reflecting the country’s failure to increase female representation in the legislature where laws affecting both women and men are made.

Women’s representation is a mere 14.5 per cent in the legislature and 4.9 per cent of female representation at the district assembly level.

Mrs Aryeetey, who is also a Gender Specialist, said gender and culture had both been another drawback in women’s participation in governance at all levels and therefore, political parties that choose women as their running mates demonstrate that they believe in the power of diverse voices, and that leadership knows no gender.

Also, she said it sends messages that defy negative cultural perceptions about women in leadership, indicating that women are also competent to sit at the table of decision-making structures with men.

According to her, the decision by the NDC is a win for every Ghanaian citizen who believes in equality, and justice.

The selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman the second time is a recognition of her calibre and exceptional qualities to public service.

A service that will contribute significantly to the administration of the NDC if they win the elections.

She added that it would be a great win for Ghana if the incumbent party makes a similar choice and indeed for all parties to make such choices in the race to Jubilee House.

“As we draw collective action to the accomplishments of women during this month of celebration for women, we look forward to celebrating the passage of the Affirmative Action bill.

Ghana has come a long way as a nation, 67 years of independence must echo in the position and status of women in all facets of Ghanaian life,” she said.

“The Masculine model of leadership is changing on the African continent.

Ghana must embrace this change, and political parties must lead the progress that is being advocated for in this 21st century where women have taken up roles that were in the past dominated by men and have been outstanding in these new roles,” she added.